Cold or hot? How will the temperature be this Wednesday in Córdoba?

July began in Córdoba with unusual weather. This Tuesday, the maximum reached 30.1°C. However, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) forecasts that the rest of the week will have lower temperatures, between 15°C and 20°C.

For the rest of the week, a southeasterly wind is expected, which would be accompanied by rain during the weekend.

A day with partly cloudy skies and a southeasterly wind is expected for this Wednesday. A maximum of 21°C and a minimum of 14°C are expected.

A rise in maximum temperatures is expected, which will begin to drop from Thursday. The maximum temperature will be 27°C while the minimum will be 14°C. Mist is expected in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The extended forecast in Córdoba

Thursday: maximum of 15°C and minimum of 13°C. Isolated showers in the morning and mostly cloudy in the afternoon/night. Friday: maximum of 15°C and minimum of 11°C. Cloudy in the morning and mostly cloudy in the afternoon/night. Saturday: maximum of 18°C ​​and minimum of 10°C. Mostly cloudy throughout the day. Sunday: maximum of 17°C and minimum of 7°C. Mostly cloudy throughout the day. Monday: maximum of 20°C and minimum of 12°C. Mostly cloudy all day.

