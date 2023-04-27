Collapse in Floresta: the search for the missing was suspended due to the “unstable conditions” of the structure

The tragic collapse of a house in the Floresta neighborhood For the moment, it left a balance of 2 deaths, 21 injured and at least 3 missing, including a 71-year-old woman named Congratulations Cherre Ruiz. During the course of this Wednesday, April 26, the operation to rescue people under the rubble was suspended due to the extreme danger of the tasks, which are hampered by “unstable conditions with danger of collapse” of the structure in question. On Thursday they will move a 120 ton crane to continue with the removal of debris and reactivate the search.

During the day on Wednesday, the dogs that intervened in the operation did not identify any new victims. Around 7:00 p.m., the search for the missing had to be suspended due to the still unstable conditions of the facility, which implied the risk of major collapse of the structure.

Walter Gomez Dizgeneral director of the City’s Relief and Emergency Guard, explained the reasons for the momentary suspension of the search among the rubble.

“The structures that collapsed last night they were practically supported in the air. It is a construction without any professional guidance: there are no beams, no columns. The dogs today marked a sector where there is a construction on top of the other that, no matter how precarious they are, are made with cement, bricks and rods and it is very risky that as many personnel from the City Guard, Civil Defense or Fire Department begin to search and remove masonry or remains of materials because there is a possibility of collapse”, explained Gómez Diz.

Given the situation, on Thursday they will resume the operation with a 120 ton special crane with an extendable arm of 70 meters.

“The idea is to place it near the municipal cordon and through that arm we are going to remove roofs and covers to free up the spaces and make it finish collapsing what is pending,” specified the general director of the Aid and Emergency Guard of the City.

Landslide in Floresta: fatalities and victims

On the other hand, the identity of the fatal victims was verified: Jefferson Aquino19 years old, and a minor, Gabriela Jamile12 years old.

In turn, the 15 injured people who were transferred to Buenos Aires health centers they have already been discharged of the Alvarez, Piñero, Santojanni and Velez Sarsfield hospitals.

The Buenos Aires Ministry of Justice and Security reported that the affected people were transferred by the BAP (Buenos Aires Presente) and assisted in a Center for Social Inclusion, Located in the neighborhood of Barracas.

The group of victims is made up of “27 people (four family groups and 7 single people) who were contained by a team of assistants and social operators. Firstly, to give them social and psychological support and, secondly, to begin the processing of a housing subsidy granted by the GCBA for cases of housing vulnerability,” they stated.

