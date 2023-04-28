Collision between 2 US military helicopters leaves 3 dead

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska, US (AP) — Two US Army helicopters collided and crashed in Alaska Thursday as they returned from a training flight. Three soldiers died and another was wounded.

Two of the soldiers died at the scene near Healy, Alaska, and the third on the way to a hospital in Fairbanks, the army said in a statement. The injured man was being treated at a hospital.

The names of the victims will not be made public until the families are informed, the note added.

The two aircraft belonged to the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment out of Fort Wainwright, based near Fairbanks.

“This is an incredible loss to the families of these soldiers, to their comrades and to the division,” Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, said in the note. “Our hearts and prayers go out to their families, friends and loved ones and we are putting all the resources of the military at their disposal to help them.”

The cause of the crash was under investigation, the military said, adding that more details will be provided when available.

This is the second incident involving military helicopters in Alaska so far this year. In February, two soldiers were injured when an Apache capsized after taking off from Talkeetna.

