Collistar was born in 1983 in Milan, an Italian city that is the emblem of research, design and innovation. Present in Italy and in over 45 countries and part of the Bolton Group. To celebrate its first 40, it organizes an immersive journey through the history of the brand through a path of beauty experiences that express its essence.

On Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16 March, the brand will welcome its guests to “Casa Collistar”, at Villa Necchi Campiglio, an architectural jewel designed by Piero Portaluppi in the early 1930s and asset of Fai – Fondo per l’Ambiente Italiano since 2001 .

The company will offer visitors a multi-sensory journey to discover the Italian essence of beauty, strong in its values, its sustainability and its iconic products, as well as treatments: CollistarClass skincare and make-up, personalized consultancy, product tests and many others novelty. Furthermore, on 15 March at 17.30 there will be a beauty talk on the theme of beauty through time: a conversation with the voices of Ema Stokholma, Maura Gancitano – Tlon – and Martina Socrate.

Admission is free and free. The masterclasses are open to 30 guests per session. In order to participate, you must register through the following link:

https://www.collistar.it/casa-collistar

The program

Wednesday 15th March

Ore 10 – Opening

10am-5pm – Nail Bar Vecchittara with Carlotta Zuin

11 am – Collistar class skincare: FaceTraining® with Veronica Rocca

12.30 – Collistar make-up class with Roberta Anzaldi

Ore 14.30 – Collistarclass skincare: FaceTraining® con Veronica Rocca

Ore 16 – Collistarclass make-up con Francesca Stefani

5.30 pm – Beauty talk in collaboration with Vanity Fair with Ema Stokholma, Maura Gancitano (Tlon) and Martina Socrate

Ore 18.30 – DJ set e cocktail party