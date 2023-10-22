Colombian Actress Alejandra Villafañe Remembered for Her Contributions to Soap Operas Dies at 34

Colombian actress Alejandra Villafañe, known for her roles in popular soap operas such as ‘De brutas, nada’ and ‘La nieta Fácil’, passed away on Saturday, October 21 at the age of 34. The news of her death was confirmed by several family and friends on social media, as reported by El Espectador.

Villafañe had publicly shared her battle against cancer, which was detected in May. She announced her diagnosis in July and underwent a second surgery to remove the tumor. Despite her fight, she sadly lost the battle.

Colleagues and fans have been paying tribute to Villafañe on her Instagram account, leaving heartfelt messages to bid farewell. Presenter Daniela Álvarez expressed her love with the words, “You are already in the best life, the one we all want to reach. We love you,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

As of now, Villafañe’s partner, Raúl Ocampo, has not commented on her passing. Her aunt, Alicia Villafañe, shared a touching message dedicated to her niece, noting that she had closed her life with a flourish and expressing her pride for everything Villafañe had achieved.

Another relative, Claudia Villafañe, expressed her soul’s pain and gratitude for the time they spent together, thanking her niece for waiting and cherishing the last moments they shared.

In early October, Villafañe posted a video on her social media, showing Ocampo shaving her head. She described it as a tribute to her ever-supportive family and friends who had become her chosen family.

Back in July, Villafañe uploaded a recording from her hospital room, expressing gratitude for the prayers and messages of love she had received since revealing her condition. She mentioned that the surgery had been successful, with the doctors able to remove everything. She acknowledged the challenges she faced but remained positive and determined to continue smiling.

Alejandra Villafañe’s death is a great loss to the entertainment industry and her loved ones. Her talent and strength will always be remembered, and she will be dearly missed.

