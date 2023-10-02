Colombian Authorities Arrest Suspect in Murder of Cuban Musician Tirso Duarte in Tumaco

Colombian authorities have made an arrest in connection with the murder of Cuban musician Tirso Duarte, who was brutally stabbed in the city of Tumaco, Nariño. The mayor of Tumaco, María Emilsen Angulo, confirmed the capture of one suspect and the search for another allegedly involved in the crime. The shocking incident has left the community of Tumaco devastated, as Duarte was widely beloved there.

Duarte’s body was discovered on a public road in the La Cordialidad neighborhood of Tumaco. He had suffered injuries from both a blunt and sharp weapon. Duarte was swiftly taken to a nearby health center, but tragically passed away at the age of 45. Despite being transferred to the Pasto Departmental Hospital, his condition did not improve, and he succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

In honor of Duarte, a tribute will take place on Sunday at the María Isabel Urrutia Coliseum in eastern Cali. The singer, renowned for his contributions as a former member of Charanga Habanera, will be remembered fondly by friends, family, and fans during this event.

The murder of Tirso Duarte has shaken the country and touched the hearts of many. Authorities are working diligently to bring those responsible to justice and ensure the safety of the community.

