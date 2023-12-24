Home » Colombian singer and composer Lisandro Meza dies at 86
Entertainment

Colombian singer and composer Lisandro Meza dies at 86

The Colombian singer and composer, Lisandro Meza, died at the age of 86, after being urgently admitted to the ICU at the La Concepción Specialized Clinic on December 6, after presenting signs of cerebral ischemia.

Through a statement, the health entity indicated that “his musical legacy will remain in our culture, honoring his contribution and career.”

His son Lisandro ‘Chane’ Meza told El Heraldo that, although he remained under a reserved prognosis, along with his family, they did not lose hope that he would return to work in music.

Lisandro Meza was a performer of great musical hits that were known and danced to during the 90s such as El Guayabo de Ye, El Macho, El Hombre Feliz, Senderito de Amor, among others.

He was born in El Piñal, Sucre, Colombia, on September 26, 1937. He began his musical career in 1954. He played different musical instruments such as the accordion, piano, guitar, bass, treble, cuatro, tumbadora, box and the bagpipes.

He recorded more than 100 albums with different rhythms such as porro, salsa, cumbia and vallenato. He retired from performing in 2021 after contracting COVID-19.

