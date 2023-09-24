Colombian Singer Maluma Faces Awkward Moment When Fan Tries to Forcefully Kiss Him

Colombian singer Maluma faced an uncomfortable situation during one of his concerts when an overzealous fan attempted to forcefully kiss him. The incident, which occurred in San Antonio, Texas, was captured on video by attendees and quickly went viral on social media platforms.

With a massive fan base of over 63 million followers on Instagram, Maluma is constantly under the scrutiny of his fans. This excessive attention sometimes leads to some followers crossing the boundaries of respect.

The circulating video on platforms like TikTok and Instagram shows Maluma struggling to move through the crowd when a blonde-haired fan lunges at him, seemingly trying to kiss him. The woman placed her hands on the singer’s neck, but Maluma immediately expressed his displeasure, removing her hands from his face and avoiding closer contact.

Maluma’s security team promptly intervened, surrounding him while he continued gesturing at the fan. The incident has sparked divided opinions among online users. Some criticized Maluma for not allowing contact with the fan, labeling him arrogant, while others defended the singer, asserting that the woman had invaded his personal space and deserved respect.

Various comments from online users reflected these differing opinions. Some expressed disbelief at the fan’s behavior and called for fans to respect artists’ boundaries, while others believed Maluma had acted gentlemanly by declining the fan’s advances.

As of now, Maluma has not made any public statements regarding the controversy. The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges celebrities face in managing their fame and ensuring their personal boundaries are respected by fans.