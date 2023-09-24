Home » Colombian Singer Maluma Faces Awkward Moment When Fan Tries to Forcefully Kiss Him
Entertainment

Colombian Singer Maluma Faces Awkward Moment When Fan Tries to Forcefully Kiss Him

by admin
Colombian Singer Maluma Faces Awkward Moment When Fan Tries to Forcefully Kiss Him

Colombian singer Maluma faced an uncomfortable situation during one of his concerts when an overzealous fan attempted to forcefully kiss him. The incident, which occurred in San Antonio, Texas, was captured on video by attendees and quickly went viral on social media platforms.

With a massive fan base of over 63 million followers on Instagram, Maluma is constantly under the scrutiny of his fans. This excessive attention sometimes leads to some followers crossing the boundaries of respect.

The circulating video on platforms like TikTok and Instagram shows Maluma struggling to move through the crowd when a blonde-haired fan lunges at him, seemingly trying to kiss him. The woman placed her hands on the singer’s neck, but Maluma immediately expressed his displeasure, removing her hands from his face and avoiding closer contact.

Maluma’s security team promptly intervened, surrounding him while he continued gesturing at the fan. The incident has sparked divided opinions among online users. Some criticized Maluma for not allowing contact with the fan, labeling him arrogant, while others defended the singer, asserting that the woman had invaded his personal space and deserved respect.

Various comments from online users reflected these differing opinions. Some expressed disbelief at the fan’s behavior and called for fans to respect artists’ boundaries, while others believed Maluma had acted gentlemanly by declining the fan’s advances.

As of now, Maluma has not made any public statements regarding the controversy. The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges celebrities face in managing their fame and ensuring their personal boundaries are respected by fans.

You may also like

The music of flying saucers, an exhibition by...

Zhang Jie’s Confession: A Battle of Love and...

The cover of Diario PERFIL for Sunday, September...

Lucerito Mijares Sparks Speculation with Comment about Alan...

Joe Chen and Husband Eric Tsang Celebrate 4th...

tour through the creative worlds of the child...

Aislinn Derbez Shines at Milan Fashion Week: A...

Murgia always in the rankings, the power of...

Zhou Xun’s Emotional Breakdown: Tears Flow as ‘Ruyi’s...

Back in top form, the UN General Assembly...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy