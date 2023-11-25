Home » Colombian Singer Shakira Reaches Tax Agreement with Spanish Authorities
Colombian Singer Shakira Agrees to Pay 432,000 Euro Tax Penalty

Colombian singer Shakira has reached an agreement with Spanish authorities to pay a penalty of 432,000 euros for not having paid taxes in Spain for the years 2012, 2013, and 2014. The agreement includes a total sentence of three years in prison, which will be suspended as long as the penalty is paid.

After her separation from former soccer player Gerard Piqué last year, Shakira moved with her children to Miami. However, she still has another administrative case open with the Spanish Treasury, relating to the year 2011.

This news comes from Agencia México and highlights the legal troubles Shakira is facing in relation to her tax obligations in Spain.

