Since the pandemic hit in March 2020, we have never been to Jakarta. Whereas before, at least once a month we went to see my granny (father-in-law). So when last July, Seno -husband’s youngest sister- got married, ah cap cus. Holiday invitations. Wow!

At first, I regretted why the wedding was at the end of July, when the kids just started school. Why don’t you just go on vacation to increase your class so you don’t need a permit like that? But Seno said that’s precisely it, he and his future wife are both teachers, which during the year-end holidays are busy with PSB, program preparation, lalala curriculum. So I deliberately chose the day I started school.

As usual when it comes to traveling, aka going and going, the husband takes care of the accommodation. Meanwhile, I am part of compiling the itinerary and packing everything. So, regarding accommodation, we are quite confused between bringing our own car or taking the train.

The consideration is, if you take your own car, it’s certainly flexible. And later in Jakarta it’s good if you want to go anywhere. But, I’m really tired, especially the driver because there’s no one to replace him. Haha. Haha.

Meanwhile, if you take the train, the kids are excited because it’s been a long time since they’ve taken the train. It’s delicious, it’s fast, I can sleep until I know it. So they obviously chose the train, and were reinforced by the reason, “Ammar poor Bun has never experienced riding a train”. I’m already a kid.

Can you guess what we ended up riding? Yes, really, take the train and later in Jakarta, I want to rent a car.

Invitation and Vacation Trips to Jakarta

We took the Progo economy train with a departure around half past 6 in the afternoon. So after Ashar immediately cus. To the station, take a car that will be kept at the station for 5 days. LOL.

Honestly, I’m really happy to finally be able to go home to Jakarta, as a family :”)

The train ride went smoothly. After dinner, the children of the Katawa Ketiwi joked around and just got to know the pules. Arrived at Senen station at 12 o’clock in the evening and hamdallah Sul -Nafi’s husband- has arrived to pick us up to Depok.

In the past, when I went to Jakarta, I went to Kemayoran, where my parents-in-law were. But since he was not there, the house is only occupied by Seno, the bride and groom. And we have never visited Nafi’s house in Depok, so it was decided that we should land in Depok. And again, we want to rent a boarding school car. FYI Nafi and her husband work at the Griya Qur’an tahfidz Islamic boarding school, Depok.

Invitation

Arriving in Depok, we continued cleaning and then slept for a while because we had to get up early to go to the wedding ceremony at the bride’s residence in the Jatinegara area. The initial intention was from Depok to pick up Indri -my husband’s younger sister too- in Jagakarsa, then go to the Kemayoran house and then leave together with the entourage. But I hope you understand that we are preparing 3 children, then Indri’s 2 children are all toddlers. So it’s late, geez.

On the way of coordination, if we go straight to the TKP, we don’t end up with the group. See you there. Well, it turns out, we were the first to arrive. In the end, we have to wait, because it’s not funny, how come the groom’s entourage arrives first, where’s the bride and groom? While waiting and getting rid of the confusion, I finally asked Indri to make up-in. wow.

Not long after, the group from Kemayoran arrived. Long story short, the event ran smoothly and was full of emotion, because both Seno and his wife don’t have parents anymore. Lots of tears :”). Hopefully matched in the afterlife, complement each other, complement each other.

Sakinah, mawaddah, warahmah yaa Uncle Seno and Aunt Inuuun.

______

The next story will continue with part II, so it won’t be too long. hihi

Tons of love,