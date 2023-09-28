COLORFIRE Introduces MEOW Shadow Purple Series: A Perfect Blend of Cuteness and Mystery

COLORFIRE Launches MEOW Shadow Purple Series Products for Young Gamers

(Company Name) COLORFIRE has always been associated with diverse styles targeting the new generation of young gamers. Since its inception, the hardware brand, a subsidiary of Colorful, has been creating artistic and stylish products. The MEOW series of boards, specifically focusing on cute pet culture, has gained immense popularity among gamers.

The MEOW series first introduced the IP image “Orange Treasure” of “Orange Shadow Orange” which was a huge hit among gamers and sparked a wave of electronic cat attraction. Following this success, COLORFIRE continued its creative endeavors and launched the “Shadow Purple” style IP image “Blast”. The two-color combination of these products has created a distinctive and unique theme table.

Unlike the white and orange color of “Orange Shadow Orange”, the COLORFIRE MEOW Shadow Purple series products adopt a black + purple color combination, adding a sense of mystery to their design. The MEOW Shadow Purple series includes Hayate figures and peripherals, offering a cute yet cool table setting plan.

The first product in the Shadow Purple series is the graphics card. The front of the radiator features a cat scratching post pattern and “cat pads” are added around the graphics card for embellishment. The back panel uses “ripples” to depict the graceful posture of a cat walking on water. With its black card body, this graphics card can harmoniously match any dark-colored chassis.

The Shadow Purple graphics card series includes models such as RTX 4060, RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, and RTX 4070. The RTX 4060 is a dual-fan version, while the RTX 4060 Ti series consists of three-fan versions. All three graphics cards are now available on the market, priced at 2599 yuan, 3999 yuan, and 4999 yuan respectively.

The next addition to the MEOW family after Orange Shadow Orange is the COLORFIRE B760M-MEOW WIFI D5 Shadow Purple motherboard. This motherboard focuses on a “deep” and “robust” style. It offers excellent features including a 13+1 phase super-standard power supply, support for three M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSDs, high-frequency DDR5 memory support, and Wi-Fi 6 wireless network card compatibility.

Additionally, other hardware parts such as memory, chassis, and water cooling systems are also designed with the MEOW Shadow Purple style, providing a complete set of MEOW family Shadow Purple ecology and an exceptional visual experience. Whether you have domestic kittens or not, this cute pet hardware ecology is worth a try for DIY players.

The products can be purchased from JD.com at the following links:

– Graphics card (2599 yuan): [purchase link]

– Graphics card (3999 yuan): [purchase link]

– Graphics card (4999 yuan): [purchase link]

[End of this article] If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Shang Shangwen Q

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

