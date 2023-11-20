Colorful apartment full of mining and lots of personality | Open House with Sávio Mello

Photos: Daniel Macedo / Disclosure

For those who love mining and want lots of tips on the subject, this Open House is unmissable! I met the home of Sávio Mello in Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro, a passionate person (like me) and a true expert in the art of prospecting and training your eyes for pieces that are worth it.

Of course, the result could not be different: a visit relaxedshowing all your apartment colorful and full of miningand collecting references valuable from every corner of the 94m2 project. It’s hard to believe that the complete renovation of the apartment took place in just 45 days! There are lots of porcelain, travel souvenirs, hand-selected tapestries and furniture that tell stories.

In addition to the curation of mines that it manages together with Renata VilellaSávio also decided to open a etiquette course at the request of his followers. The launch takes place on the 30th, and during the Open House we also talked a little more about its dynamics. I hope you enjoy the complete tour I did and, just like I ended up doing, write down some mining and etiquette tips for use later!

Valentine’s House: What was your inspiration to invest in colors once and for all?

Sávio Mello: I decided to have a colorful apartment after seeing Lucila’s temporary apartment. It is an economical, easy-to-maintain solution that changes a lot of things. Seeing Jean de Just and Mike Álvares’ OH, I fell in love with green and decided to paint my living room. The yellow Hall brought lighting to a room in the house without natural light. The combination of green and yellow didn’t scare me because, in the same OH as Jean de Just, he uses this combination and I liked it. For the terracotta in the room, I was inspired by Constanza Pascolato’s apartment, in a video in which she opened her doors to Vogue TV.

Valentine’s House: What is one detail that made a difference in the project?

Sávio Mello: The floor plan is asymmetrical, so I had to correct it with the furniture, applying fengshui techniques. The apartment doesn’t have a lot of natural light, so the colors in the room had to be soft, so as not to darken the room too much. I also can’t have many plants, but the swords of Saint George in the window and the arrangements I put together weekly bring life to the house.

Valentine’s House: What is the predominant style of the house?

Sávio Mello: My room is very classic, which is my favorite style (especially belle époque). But the room is eclectic. I have classic elements, like the Louis Philippe chairs (or Pernambuco, with “monkey tail” arms) under the window, but I have the Zalszulpin (l’atelier) chairs at the dining table. The living room rug is Persian, but the sofa is 50s, modernist. It’s a very large mixture, which comes from mining.

