Photos: Ary Diesendruck/ Disclosure

In Itaim Bibi, São Paulo, an apartment draws attention for its peculiarities. The walls have vibrant colors, the ceiling, red, was painted that color precisely to appear lower, and countless works of art and pieces coming mainly from China fill the home with an authenticity that is difficult to find.

This is the apartment of the architect Fernando Brandão, who hosted me for one of the most interesting Open Houses I’ve ever recorded! Every corner of it tells a story, whether from Fernando himself or from a culture so different from ours, mixing styles in a neo-baroque that fills the eye.

As Fernando himself defines, choosing colors has always been the secret of good architecture. And his apartment shows how the architect managed to reconcile them with mastery. Another very interesting point of his project are the passages without doors, bringing the reference of Chinese arches and portals to São Paulo.

For these and other reasons, this week’s Open House is for Fernando Brandão’s apartment! Here you can see more photos and, on my Youtube channel, the full video.

Press PLAY to see the full video!

Casa de Valentina: How big is the apartment?

Fernando Brandão: The apartment has 200m2.

CV: Why did you choose to have such a colorful apartment?

Fernando Brandão: The choice of colors has always been the secret of good architecture… The harmony and balance of volumes and shades under the light allow the fullness of our existence.

CV: Many of the colors ended up replacing, for example, some kind of coating?

Fernando Brandão: Every color, every tone, under the light can replace textures or materials… There is an infinite palette of colors that allows us to “play” with the world that surrounds us.

CV: And how did your visit to China help with the project?

Fernando Brandão: During this time living in China, I adapted to the gaps in the Chinese vocabulary and repertoire, I had a pilgrim job and I realized that the difference was in selling five important concepts within architecture: accessibility, connectivity, sustainability, identity and humanity.

In 2019 I was included in the Chinese Yearbook of Architects and Designers and also recognized by AD China magazine among the 100 most influential architects in China.