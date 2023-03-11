Photo: Rafael Renzo / Disclosure

When we think of a classic environment, the image of beige, gray and neutral colors as the predominant palette comes to mind. But this is a myth! The classics can be massively colorful on their walls, furniture, upholstery, objects, flowers and small accessories without losing all the elegance and sophistication that the style dictates.

The projects signed by Jorge Elias are a great example of vibrant classics in Brazil. Here on the Blog I’ve already written about the architect’s house, a beautiful mansion with a “what” of a French palace that proves the point that blue, yellow, red and purple should not be discarded in this type of decoration. On the contrary, they rescue the origins of the style: you wouldn’t accuse the tapestry belonging to Louis XIV himself in the house of Jorge Elias of not being classic enough, would you?

Photos: Architectural Digest / Disclosure

Another architect to be inspired by and bet on colors without losing sophistication is Jacques Garcia. The architect is a reference when it comes to decorating French restaurants and hotels. After having completely renovated the decoration of the five-star Hotel Costes, Garcia revolutionized the hotel world and the way in which interiors were viewed. Soon walls, floors, upholstery, furniture, pieces and upholstery squandered personality and bright colors.

Now that we are familiar with the colors in the classics, it is good to understand where the color comes from. “White Myth”. We got used to relating white to classic due to the statues from Greek and Roman times that we find in museums. Hence the neoclassical style, for example, which rescues columns and other architectural forms from antiquity.

Recently, however, scientists have found pigments that prove these statues and sculptures were, in fact, colored! Blue, yellow, red and skin tones were present in the decorations of the time, time made another impression on us.

If you’re looking for more references to colorful classics, I have two recommendations. The first is an Open House that I recently recorded at Eduardo Machado’s apartment, with lots of antique furniture and an air of contemporary sophistication. The second is the apartment of the architect Mike Álvares, where I also recorded an Open House and I show you exactly how a classic can be colorful, alive and current!

Photos: Rafael Renzo / Disclosure