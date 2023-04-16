Colorful kitchens | OMA – House of Valentina

Photo: Renata Freitas / Disclosure

They are here to stay! Colorful kitchens are trending in recent years. First, green kitchens took the world of decoration by storm, and recently, the color blue has been shown to fit perfectly in this very important room in the home. But why does the colorful kitchen please decorators so much?

The first point is to understand the importance of the kitchen as a living space. It is in this environment that we have our first meal in the morning, that we deliver our children’s lunchboxes or receive visitors for a quick coffee, and because of this, the integration of the kitchen with the living room is so natural.

The social interaction provided by the kitchen generates the need to make it cozy and receptive. As it is not a place where we can place many props or plants due to the practicality and the meals we cook, color becomes an important ally in this task.

Walls, floor, island or furniture: it’s up to you to choose where the color will be applied. In most cases, the woodwork takes center stage with teal or moss green, while the rest of the room remains in neutral tones to balance the decor. But if you prefer something more subtle, hydraulic tiles are a great option to liven up your kitchen.

And if the colorful kitchen is still not in your plans, how about adding some color points to it? Yellow benches, red trays, vibrant accessories… There are countless possibilities to innovate!

And you, have you already entered or wanted to enter the trend of colorful kitchens? I’ve separated some projects that will definitely inspire you! It’s also worth taking a look at this OMA post about pink kitchens that has already been published here 😉

In this project by Karen Pisacane, the tiles and cabinets in purple lacquer take center stage, bringing the kitchen to life. The cup with orange details integrates the environments and creates a great space for quick meals.

Photos: Mariana Orsi / Disclosure

In this one, the kitchen is all in blue! The project is signed by the ACF Arquitetura office and I tell you more details here.

Photos: Mariana Orsi / Disclosure

If you prefer baby blue or lighter tones, you’ll love the Helô Marques project.

Photos: Rafael Renzo / Disclosure

And finally, a pistachio kitchen! I have already shown the NOP Arquitetura project in detail here on the blog. Pistachio green manages to embrace all the history that the kitchen carries very well.

Photos: Renata Freitas / Disclosure

This is content made by Casa de Valentina with the support of OMA, which in our opinion is the best company to take care of your property 😉