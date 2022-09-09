Source title: ColorOS Global Maker Competition Wisdom Connects Global Edge Computing to Become the Key to Solving Problems in the Era of Integration of Everything

See also 'The Flash' actor gets into trouble again, charged with burglary – People – cnBeta.COM

On September 9, the third online technology workshop of ColorOS Global Maker Competition “Ubiquitous Services: Wisdom Linking the World” officially opened. Experts and scholars from OPPO, MIT, and UnitX focused on “Edge Computing in Ubiquitous Services” The opportunities and challenges in the The key to the implementation of the integrated ubiquitous service ecology.

The foundation of the integration of all things lies in efficient and secure edge computing

In the era of the integration of all things, in the computing environment where people, machines and things are deeply integrated, limited by the difference of devices and the diversity of services, how to bring users the experience of natural and seamless integration of multi-device and multi-scenario is the development of the industry. The key issue that needs to be solved urgently, edge computing technology with the advantages of near zero delay, higher efficiency, lower network load, etc., can efficiently and safely integrate data between people, machines and things in real time, so it has become the key to solving the problem. .

Zhang Kaiqing, a postdoctoral fellow at MIT, believes that “smartphones, robotic arms and other devices will generate rich and diverse edge data, and the rational use of these data will bring infinite possibilities to our lives. What we need to solve is how to combine AI technology to analyze and learn these data. data, allowing multiple devices to join forces to provide personalized services to users.”

Caleb Davis, UnitX project manager, said at the conference, “UnitX deep learning detection system uses edge computing technology to solve problems such as slow data processing, inconsistent ecological protocols, data privacy security, and communication delays between devices that are easily encountered in multi-device integration. Compared with the previous manual monitoring, the recognition rate has increased by 100 times. The combination of more powerful edge computing and efficient AI learning is the future development trend of the industry.”

Daniel Zhao, senior technical strategy management manager of OPPO, shared how to integrate multiple devices to create borderless services, “Currently, ColorOS has achieved multi-scenario device communication links based on the Onet unified connection framework. The data between the two can be transferred and calculated in real time, and the application that the user is using can be seamlessly transferred between different terminals through the application connection capability.”

Open cooperation and build a ubiquitous service ecosystem

During ODC22, OPPO released Pantanal, the first self-developed smart cross-end system, which expanded the smart cross-end capabilities of ColorOS as an operating system. In order to jointly build a ubiquitous service ecosystem, Pantanal began to develop a layout in 2020, and cooperated with the world‘s top technology “brain” to jointly build Pantanal’s technical base.

It is reported that as of August 2022, OPPO has built 15 Pantanal-related joint laboratories with universities with world-class R&D level to carry out innovative research in key technology fields.

It is believed that under the trend of the integration of all things, ColorOS will further cooperate with the world‘s top universities, scientific research institutions and ecological partners to jointly explore new technologies such as the mutual integration of all things and multi-terminal intelligent collaboration. Academia partners, actively empower the growth of scientific research talents, and promote the accelerated implementation of the ubiquitous service ecosystem of multi-end and mutual integration.