Columbia Collaborates with “Star Wars” for the Launch of “The Skywalker Pilot” Series

Columbia Collaborates with “Star Wars” to Unveil the “Skywalker Pilot” Collection

Columbia Sportswear has once again joined forces with the iconic “Star Wars” franchise to launch an exciting new joint series called “The Skywalker Pilot”. This collaboration draws inspiration from the beloved character Luke Skywalker’s flight suit and offers fans a chance to incorporate their love for the galaxy far, far away into their skiing adventures.

The centerpiece of the collection is the Skywalker Pilot Ski Suit, which features intricate patches and hidden blueprints of fan-favorite droids R2-D2 and T-65 X-wing Starfighter. The ski suit also boasts Omni-Tech waterproof breathable fabric, ensuring skiers stay dry and comfortable even in challenging weather conditions. The inclusion of pockets and a heat-reflective lining further enhances the functionality of this high-performance attire. Additionally, the collection offers the Skywalker Pilot Ski Jacket and Skywalker Pilot Lightweight Jacket, both essential outdoor items that adventurers should not miss out on.

For those seeking a more casual look, the Skywalker Pilot Pullover is a fantastic choice. Available in orange and light gray colors, this pullover highlights designs inspired by the T-65 X-wing Starfighter and T-47 Airspeeder/Snowspeeder. Made from a heavy cotton blend fabric, the pullover includes bulletproof vest-style chest pockets and themes printed on them. To complete the range, the Skywalker Pilot Long-Sleeve and Short-Sleeve Shirts are crafted from Ralph McQuarrie’s original concept vehicle schematics, allowing fans to proudly display their love for “Star Wars” wherever they go.

The accessories section of the collection includes the Skywalker Pilot Ball Cap, featuring a Luke Skywalker helmet badge on the front, as well as the Skywalker Pilot Snow Goggles and the Skywalker Pilot Crossbody Bag. The bag boasts an adjustable waistband and multifunctional pockets, adding versatility to its functionality. With these accessories, the entire “Skywalker Pilot” series is now complete, providing fans with a comprehensive selection of apparel and gear.

Columbia Sportswear suggests that interested readers stay tuned for subsequent reports, indicating that there may be more exciting “Skywalker Pilot” themed products on the way. With this collaboration, fans of both Columbia Sportswear and “Star Wars” have an opportunity to showcase their fandom while enjoying their skiing adventures.

Share this: Facebook

X

