Column: F1 drivers upset with splurge in Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Formula One stars stood in the Florida sun with LL Cool J, the entertainer who hosted the elaborate pre-race ceremony at the Grand Prix of Miami.

The party, 30 minutes before the start of the race, included a performance of Will.I.AM’s song “The Formula” with an orchestra—yes, there was an orchestra on the starting grid—as LL Cool J introduced each pilot.

It was very American style and this annoyed some drivers.

George Russell, director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, was the first to make his displeasure public after Sunday’s race. The Mercedes driver assured that they met two days before and expressed their disagreement with all the waste.

“I think it’s the American way of doing things in sport,” acknowledged the British driver. “I am here to compete. I’m not here for the show, I’m here to win. We are open to changes, but I think we wouldn’t want it every weekend.”

After the list of disgruntled drivers grew after Max Verstappen’s third win of the campaign, F1 admitted on Monday that they had expressed dissatisfaction but had agreed to a test.

F1 promised that they would hold further talks with the drivers’ association and stressed that the only complaint was the “extra time”.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton was one of the few drivers who enjoyed the activities and even laughed when talking about it.

“I think it’s amazing that the sport continues to grow and evolve and it doesn’t keep doing the same thing,” he said. “They are trying new things.”

The reality is that this is how big events are in the United States, a country where the Super Bowl is as much a spectacle as it is the culmination of the NFL.

With two other stops this year in the US (Austin and Las Vegas), pilots should expect more extravagance.

The Las Vegas race, expected to be the most expensive for spectators on the entire calendar, will certainly be packed with spectacles and superstars in so-called Sin City. F1 won’t skimp on the biggest event in decades.

It’s what the fans will pay for, whether the drivers like it or not.

It is worth mentioning, on Sunday the race was held before a sold-out 90,766 fans and F1 indicated that Miami attracted 270,000 people in three days.

