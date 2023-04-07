The Divine Message of the Cross

Easter crowns Easter with a touching demonstration that the dead do not die. Despite being crucified, in his Resurrection, Jesus, the Ecumenical Christ, the Divine Statesman, proclaimed to the four corners of the world that Life is eternal. And this indelible Message of the Cross makes us always seek renewed strength in Prayer. With the Resurrection of Jesus, death ceased to be the dismal ticket to Nothingness; because, in truth, it is the splendorous revelation that happiness in God, the Provider of all needs, is eternal, as perennial are the achievements of Good, on Earth and in Space. Let us respect life, and it will bless us. When the Celeste Friend revealed the Empty Tomb, he ended the impossible, because he rose, as he had promised, from death to eternity. And we, with Him. Thank God!

Happy Easter of the Resurrection of Jesus!

José de Paiva Netto – Journalist, broadcaster and writer

in favor of the environment

The government is considering using a fund supplied with resources paid by oil companies to renew the fleet of old cars and take the most polluting vehicles out of circulation: “A program that uses a fund from oil companies and dedicates this fund to the ecological transition through renovation of the fleet of very old cars that need to be taken out of circulation, subject to compensation, so that the fleet can be renewed for the benefit of the environment”. The statement was made by Minister Fernando Haddad after the meeting he had with the Vice President and Minister of Development, Geraldo Alckmin, to address the matter.

Which wine with chocolate

Are you counting the days until Sunday to taste your Easter egg with wine, but don’t know which bottle to choose? A classic pairing with chocolate are fortified wines such as Maury, Rasteau, Banyul (France); Madeira and Porto (Portugal) or even a Sherrez (Spain) like Pedro Ximenez (PX). But if you want to innovate with other wines, a red goes well with ganaches, just keep in mind that the more cocoa the chocolate contains, the more tannic the wine like Cornas or Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Vaqueyras, Bandol or Madiran must be. If you’re a fan of milk chocolate or white chocolate, you can turn to a fruity and aromatic dry white wine like a Riesling or a Pinot Gris from Alsace.

The post Coluna Lia Dinorah appeared first on Jornal de Brasília.