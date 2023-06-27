Combat Beach – “effortlessly cool” – mica

COMBAT BEACH’s second album is called “effortlessly cool” and was released on May 12, 2023 on Seayou Records.

Low-Intervention Music

On first hearing, the album might sound a little out of date. In the sense that the music does not require any artificial post-processing interventions. No rhythmic processing. No pitch correction. Little to no effects. Hardly any overdubs. Garage rock for purists. In medicine, one would perhaps call this approach minimally invasive. Low-intervention is the trending hype among winegrowers. Low intervention describes a production method that avoids unnecessary interventions. Because even the supposed “natural product” of wine undergoes – let’s call it post-production – a large number of interventions and the addition of additives until it becomes a competitive product.

This comparison was not chosen entirely at random, but is a current phenomenon that will find its supporters in a wide variety of areas. No wonder, since every bit of too much human interference seems to lead to the demise of one’s own kind. But a generation that packs peeled fruit in plastic and offers it for sale is bound to face a countermovement. Which brings us back to the punk music of Combat Beach would be. Because here every step in its production is easy to understand. The simple DIY music videos underline the youthful lightness of life. A phase of life when it doesn’t take much to be cool.

Punk rock for the turning point

“Effortlessly cool” is a counter-movement to the high-tech music industry. just punk. An attempt in a world where technology keeps promising us to simplify our lives, but in reality ties most bands to laptops and effects gear to remain competitive on festival stages.

Also the big mainstream bands of the 1960s like Emerson Lake & Palmer and much more technical perfectionism was accused of being an end in itself, which ultimately contributed to the rise of punk music.

Since punk has always been the counter-movement to the superfluous and perfectionist, it’s easy to see why this genre is being embraced to counteract the destructive excess of our age.

In this context, Moritz Irion alias Combat Beach with socially critical songs like “Black Skinny Jeans”. The fast fashion industry and the widespread phenomenon of “frustration shopping” are criticized here, which makes the outdated punk rock content appear very contemporary again. The line of text “…what we seek is never what we really need” could be from the same song. However, it is a quote from “A young man’s mental health“.

Moritz Irion alias Combat Beach has written an album with “effortlessly cool” that opposes the paradigms of our time in stark contrast. It also takes a lot of courage and self-confidence. Because the line “It′s too easy to hate yourself In a world that wants exactly that” seems to the musician to be not just a casual-sounding line for his song, but a credo that he follows consistently.

Dominik Beyer

