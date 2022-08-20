Come and experience the national style music scene with “Folk Music for Life at Sea”Fly into the homes of ordinary people

In front of the national style background check-in point, girls dressed in Hanfu and holding a fan are smiling sweetly. They folded the ticket stubs in front of the fan, leaving the imprint of the second brush. The bag once again set a new sales record. Someone bought the gift bag and put the whole bag into it, and it instantly became the most beautiful scene in the “sea” pattern… Last night, the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra Guofeng Music Live “Folk Music at Sea” was held at Cadillac Shanghai The concert hall returns, and the second round of resident performances begins. Folk music lovers came to join in one after another, and jointly held up this long-awaited round of “Ming Moon on the Sea”.

The night before the premiere, the chief director Ma Junfeng sat in the middle of the auditorium and re-arranged “Folk Music from the Sea”, which made him full of emotion: “The familiar melody is played again after a few months, and every note seems to be injected into it. For a few months, the artist injected the unforgettable experience into the performance, making the works more plump, heavy and moving. Ma Junfeng said: “The end of the world is at this time. Only music has such an infectious power. It travels through time and space, stirs the heart, and brings people together.” And last night, the people who were gathered together also completed the leap together in music. Pick up the good old days.

The first round of residency performance “Folk Music from the Sea”, jointly produced by the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra of the Grand Theater Arts Center and the Cadillac Shanghai Concert Hall, was a success last year. The trinity of Guofeng Music Live “Folk Music on the Sea”, “The Story of Light and Sound”, a large-scale 3D Mapping wall show, and “How It’s Like in the World – New Chinese Music Immersion Art Special Exhibition” attracted citizens and tourists to check in one after another. In this appearance, the Chinese Orchestra is equipped with different rehearsal echelons for the nine pieces of “Folk Music from the Sea”, which not only taps the potential of young performers in the group, but also integrates business training and performance practice.

In the second round of resident performances, many new combinations that made their debut also gave the works new vitality. Last year, “Wine Song” performed the heroic pride of the overlord Xiang Yu, and this year, the orchestra’s new “Yu Xi” has changed the character’s perspective. Pipa performers Zhu Tianjin, Li Shengnan, and Liu Xuexian turned into Yu Ji, changing the roles of the Peking Opera played together. For the colorful face, the combination of hardness and softness, tells the eternal love of the beauties and the eternal love. Before the performance, the artists discussed the deeper cultural connotation behind the works together, carefully experienced the tortuous emotions and mood changes of Bawang and Yu Ji, and integrated them into the characters to show the dialogue between Pipa and Peking Opera.

In “Flying Bees”, the live performance is performed in one go, and the sound flow rolling up and down vividly depicts the scene when the wild bee is flying. In the process of creating and rehearsing, the artists exchanged experiences, exchanged skills, and carefully designed fragments of piano fighting to enhance interaction and deepen tacit understanding. In the percussion part, Jiang Yuanqing, Yang Yang, Dou Qiang and other performers not only polished their own parts, but also joined other music rehearsal to try various combinations.

The orchestra’s suona performers Yan Jinlong and Jiang Feng are both on the stage of “Folk Music from the Sea” for the first time. In this resident performance, they will take turns serving as the solo part of Armenian flute and suona in “Crossing”. This piece of music, which combines the traditional instrument suona with modern electronic music, can be said to captivate the audience, and the performances of the two new members are even more distinctive. Yan Jinlong’s suona performance is powerful, penetrating and impactful, while Jiang Feng, who loves rock and roll on weekdays, meets a cool electro-acoustic band, showing the fashionable and trendy style of contemporary Chinese music.

The resident version of “Folk Music from the Sea” presents a modern fusion of Chinese music, light and shadow, and architecture, which not only places high demands on the performers on stage, but also requires the tacit cooperation between various technical skills behind the scenes. Before the performance, Yao Shenshen, the music coordinator and rehearsal conductor, and Peng Fei, the rehearsal conductor, carefully proofread with the technical staff of stage art, costume, multimedia, lighting, sound, etc., and took the performers to the stage repeatedly, constantly polishing and optimizing, and kept improving. Yao Shenshen said: “Although it is a repeat performance, we will present the highest quality audio-visual experience to the audience.”

It is worth mentioning that the concert hall last night also filled the atmosphere of the national trend. The beautiful hall and background panels made many audiences in Hanfu feel that their trip was worthwhile. Fang Liang, general manager of Shanghai Concert Hall, said: “During the first round of performances last year, we found that the two things that audience members liked the most before and after the performance were ‘pat pat’ and ‘buy, buy, buy’. This time, we were in the theater. A national style background board is arranged. On the basis of last year’s cultural and creative products, 3 limited gift bags of ‘Sea Lives and Folk Music’ are launched for the audience to choose and buy.”

A special reminder that Shanghai Concert Hall strictly implements epidemic prevention measures, and audiences must prepare a nucleic acid negative certificate within 72 hours before entering the venue. At the same time, seated at intervals of 50% of the occupancy rate to jointly create a safer viewing environment. It is reported that the second round of resident performances will last until September 2. (Xinmin Evening News Zhu Yuan)