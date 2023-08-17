Comedian Alfonso Alemán Signs Multi-Year Contract with Wapa Televisión’s Producciones Sanco

Comedian and musician Alfonso Alemán has recently signed a multi-year contract with Producciones Sanco, the production house of the popular show Pégate al Mediodía, extending his relationship with Wapa Televisión. Alemán expressed his gratitude towards Sanco Productions and WAPA, stating that they are his family. He mentioned how he has been privileged to reach out to homes in Puerto Rico and the United States for the past 15 years and how he is fortunate to have the affection of the public. Through his character El Guitarreño, Alemán has been able to help numerous people and communities resolve their issues, all while providing entertainment and sometimes fiery content. Alemán also expressed his gratitude to the public for their support over the years, as well as his colleagues at WAPA.

The contract signing ceremony commemorated Alemán’s continued collaboration with the channel. The president and general manager of Wapa Televisión, Jorge Hidalgo, the president of Producciones Sanco, Gilda Santini, and the president of Miranda LS, Sunshine Logroño, were all present at the event. Hidalgo expressed his delight at knowing that viewers will still have the opportunity to enjoy Alemán’s charm and energetic voice, both of which have benefited people in various ways. Hidalgo considers Alemán a unique talent.

Santini, on the other hand, described Alemán as an innate servant with the remarkable ability to make the public and his colleagues laugh, even in difficult or complex situations. She considered it a great blessing to have Alemán as part of their team.

As part of the contract, Alemán will continue his daily participation in Pégate al Mediodía, as well as collaborate on the show El Remix. In addition, there are plans for Alemán to feature in specials, which will be announced at a later date.

With the renewal of his contract, Alemán’s fans can rest assured that they will be able to continue enjoying his humor and talent on their screens, making their afternoons even brighter with his presence.