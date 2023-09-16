Home » Comedian and Librettist Pedro Juan Ríos Remembered by Colleagues and Friends after Passing Away at 58
Entertainment

Comedian and librettist Pedro Juan Ríos has passed away at the age of 58, as confirmed by presenter Francis Rosas. Ríos, who worked on various local television channels in Puerto Rico, was remembered fondly by Rosas in a heartfelt Instagram post. She expressed her grief, questioning why Ríos was taken away so soon, but also acknowledged that he is now at peace and no longer suffering. Rosas promised to carry him in her heart and thoughts forever, emphasizing the profound impact he had on her life.

Colleagues from the television industry, including Raymond Arrieta, Lizmarie Quintana, and Antonio Sánchez “El Gángster”, all mourned Ríos’ departure and lauded his personal and professional qualities. They praised his contribution to their projects and expressed gratitude for his talent and humor. Ríos’ work spanned various television channels such as Telemundo, Wapa, SBS, WIPR, and TeleOnce, and he also made notable contributions to the theater world.

As the news of Ríos’ passing spreads, the artistic community and his loved ones come together to celebrate his life and accomplishments. The impact of his creative scripts and unique sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Ríos leaves behind a remarkable legacy that will continue to inspire and entertain others for years to come.

