Comedian Limay Blanco Delivers Promised Aid to Havana's Beloved Manolito del Vedado

Comedian Limay Blanco Delivers Promised Aid to Havana’s Beloved Manolito del Vedado

Limay Blanco delivers promised aid to Manolito del Vedado, a beloved Havana character

Limay Blanco, a popular comedian, fulfilled his promise this week to help Manolito del Vedado, a well-known character in Havana who has been seen walking down the street with a sad and withdrawn demeanor lately. Upon seeing Blanco’s white car approaching, Manolito exclaimed, “My life went away when I saw your car!” Moments later, he received gifts from Blanco, including a bed, a stereo, a television, two fans, a queen pot, and some food.

The gifts also included personalized sweaters and caps that read “I am Manolito del Vedado,” which delighted the unique character who is known for not wearing a visor. However, it was the music system with a remote control that particularly thrilled Manolito, as he began using it immediately and exclaimed, “Damn, tremendous size!” He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the people who donated to help him.

Manolito’s sister, Yanet, also conveyed her gratitude and hoped that the kindness shown by Blanco would inspire others to help those in need. She also expressed thanks to Yordanka Battle, who helped spread the word about Manolito’s situation on social media.

Blanco took the opportunity to thank CyberCuba, the source through which he learned about Manolito’s plight. During the final segment, Manolito appeared on his porch, wearing his personalized sweater and cap, and entertained the audience with a dance.

The comedian initially met Manolito on September 14 and vowed to bring him joy. This promise became a reality thanks to the generosity of many people, as showcased in Blanco’s video.

Manolito del Vedado, whose real name is Manolito Pérez Roque, is a psychiatric patient who has become a beloved figure in Havana over the years. He often mimics a singer or radio host, and one of his famous phrases is “Stay tuned to Mazorra!”

In addition to helping Manolito, Blanco also assisted a sick child with special needs by providing an electric wheelchair. This gesture touched the hearts of many Cubans, and the wheelchair was donated by one of Blanco’s collaborators from Miami.

