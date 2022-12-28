In recent years, comedy has attracted a lot of attention in literary and artistic creation, and comedy movies, TV dramas, stage plays, and variety shows continue to emerge. In the field of variety shows, programs such as “Gold Medal Comedy Class”, “Life’s Most Dramatic”, and “Comedy Gathering” have expanded the artistic concept of comedy, enriched the content and form of comedy, and introduced new comedians, which are loved and welcomed by the audience.

Cross talk, skits, talk shows, mime… In the Chinese comedy “Hundred Gardens”, there has never been a lack of various types of comedies, providing people with laughter and nourishment. With the development of the times, the definition of comedy continues to evolve, and many types of grafting and fusion works have appeared. The language variety show “Happy Gathering of Comedy” brings together a variety of integrated comedy forms such as “music + comedy”, “kung fu + comedy”, “magic + mime”, and expands the audience’s awareness of comedy. For example, “Kung Fu Man” performed by the Zhenyu Kung Fu Troupe uses comedy to give Kung Fu more new cores, and uses humorous performances to interpret the basic qualities of martial arts people, “The deeper the kung fu, the stronger the martial arts”. Give the audience something to think about. The work also presents the meaning of the “handshake ceremony” unique to the martial arts industry, revealing that martial arts not only has one move and one style, but also has one virtue and one line.

Going deep into life and taking root in the people, artistic creation needs to find the source of living water from life, and keep upright and innovative in practice. The same is true for comedy creation. The comedy show “Rumors Stop at the Wise” shows interesting stories in the workplace and reflects the working conditions of contemporary people; “Going Home” becomes a true portrayal of some young people through interesting stories about going home to visit their parents; “Understanding Is Victory” restores the company, subway , dormitory and other scenes, while bringing joy to the audience, it makes people think. Crosstalk “A Serious Anti-Fraud Handbook” through a vivid “anti-fraud open class”, popularizes anti-fraud knowledge beyond the burden of comic jokes…

Only when comedy creation continues to penetrate into life and resonate with the times, can it present the various aspects of life and radiate vitality. As Yan Jingming, vice chairman of the Chinese Writers Association, said, comedy programs need to start from the source of creation, and in line with the original intention of cultivating and strengthening the backbone of the comedy industry, provide a stage for unknown comedy practitioners to display their talents. Comedy styles learn from each other. In full discussion, discussion, and cooperation, try various innovative possibilities of comedy, leading comedy creation to take root in reality, refine life, and serve the public.

The development of comedy is inseparable from the efforts of creators, audiences, and critics. The positive interaction between creators and audiences will help promote comedy creation to undergo testing and continuous improvement; the positive incentives for creation and reviews will help comedy innovate. Whether it’s “Gold Medal Comedy Class”, “Life’s Most Dramatic”, or “Comedy’s Gathering”, they are all exploring the program mode with deep integration of acting and criticism, as well as the presentation and expression of comedy. This also reflects the status quo of the comedy industry from one side. The creators, audiences, and critics continue to form a joint force to build a good comedy environment and cultivate the soil for comedy growth. With the establishment of a larger platform and the addition of more fresh blood, comedy creation is expected to emerge with more diverse forms and better content, which will help the healthy development of the comedy industry.

Original manuscript link: http://ent.people.com.cn/n1/2022/1226/c1012-32593519.html

