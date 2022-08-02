“Lone on the Moon” box office exceeded 1.1 billion yuan, setting off a summer movie viewing craze

Comedy films have a hardcore sci-fi feel

Movie “Alone to the Moon” poster

Changsha Evening News, August 1st (all media reporter Huang Neng) The summer season is really heating up! According to the data of the Lighthouse Professional Edition, as of August 1st, the comedy science fiction film “Lone on the Moon” starring Shen Teng and Ma Li has accumulated The box office exceeded 1.1 billion yuan. The film’s first day of release on July 29 directly drove the national movie box office to break through 200 million yuan again after a lapse of more than 160 days, and exceeded 300 million yuan on both weekends, setting off a summer movie viewing craze.

From the earth to the moon, from comedy to science fiction, “Moon Alone” is a bold attempt by comedy filmmakers after deeply cultivating the comedy market. With the novel “playing method” of comedy + science fiction, the film gives domestic science fiction films more possibilities.

A lived up to expectations and boosted the movie box office market

The story of “Lonely Walking on the Moon” tells the story: In the future, in order to resist the impact of asteroids, human beings deployed the “Moon Shield Plan” on the moon. Unexpectedly, the meteorite struck early, and when all the staff were evacuated urgently, the maintenance worker Duguyue (Shen Teng) Because of an accident, he missed the evacuation notice from the team leader Ma Lanxing (played by Ma Li), and stayed on the moon alone, accompanied by only a grumpy kangaroo “King Kong Mouse” who was dropped by the scientific research team. And when the earth was hit hard by meteorites, Duguyue became the hope of surviving human beings on earth…

This movie created by Happy Twist is full of laughs, especially in the first half of the film, where the funny scenes emerge one after another, and the audience laughs constantly during the viewing process. Many viewers rushed to see Shen Teng and Ma Li. The film is a feature film in which the two collaborated again after a lapse of 7 years after “Charlotte Troubles”, but there are not many rival scenes between the two in the film, and they are more interactive. On the contrary, Shen Teng and King Kong Rat were enemies and friends behind, creating countless sparks, adding a lot of color to the film.

Although it was suddenly “airborne” in the summer season 10 days in advance, the popularity of “Lone on the Moon” has risen rapidly. The day before its official release, it has already exceeded 100 million yuan at the box office by means of screenings and pre-sale. On the first day of its release, 215,000 screenings were released in the national market, setting a new record for the first-day screenings of domestic films in the Chinese film market.

That’s a reflection of the industry’s high expectations for the film. Chen Ting, head of the marketing department of Xiaoxiang Film Investment Co., told reporters that affected by the epidemic this spring, the film market has been sluggish since March. . However, there was always a lack of significant blockbusters throughout the summer, and fortunately, “Walking on the Moon” appeared in time. Happy twist comedy, Shen Teng, Ma Li… These keywords made the film high expectations from major theaters once it was finalized, and the film did live up to expectations, accounting for about 90% of the box office for 4 consecutive days, and successfully pulled up The entire box office.

B Pioneering and innovating, playing comedy + science fiction

“This is a comedy and sci-fi dual-core ‘Wang Bang’ movie. Shen Teng can switch freely between the emotional changes of the characters, and the sci-fi special effects of the movie are also made great efforts. Once again, people can see the great progress of Chinese sci-fi movies.” Xiong Ziyin, a veteran movie fan in Changsha, said after watching “Walking on the Moon Alone”.

Comedy + sci-fi is indeed a major feature that distinguishes “Walking on the Moon” from other comedies. Whether it is the lifelike King Kong mouse, the Moon Shield base and the space capsule, they all show the design of hard-core sci-fi special effects and witness the achievements of the development of China‘s film industry. Some netizens even shouted: “Where is the funny comedy, it’s simply “The Wandering Earth”, the ambition is so big!”

From the blockbuster “Charlotte Troubles” in 2015, Happy Twist has gradually grown into a golden sign of domestic comedy works. “Lonely Walking on the Moon” is the first time that Happy Twist has pioneered and innovated in the field of comedy films, and has tried to shoot science fiction films for the first time.

In the recently held “Lone on the Moon” Changsha Roadshow, director Zhang Chiyu said that it is difficult to combine science fiction and comedy, comedy is warm, and science fiction is cool, but there is always a picture in his mind , is a yellow little man on the gray-white moon. This little yellow man represents hope and brings joy.

According to reports, the entire production process of “Walking to the Moon” took nearly 5 years, and 95% of the shots involved special effects. At the same time, in order to simulate the real moon surface, the crew laid 200 tons of sand and gravel in a 6,000-square-meter studio to simulate lunar dust. 100% real scene to build a lunar base. For props and art designs such as space suits, lunar rovers, space stations, and aircraft, experts in professional fields also serve as technical consultants. In addition to the production and special effects design, the core story of the film is also in line with the consistent sci-fi narrative, that is, the wisdom and courage shown by human beings in the face of doomsday disasters. This is also the reason why the second half of “Walking on the Moon” is moving in a moving direction, and the film has successfully moved many audiences.

Source: Changsha Evening News