Sina Entertainment News, Beijing time on August 28, according to foreign media reports, the comedy “Working Girl” will be restarted, Selena Gomez is in talks to become a producer, it is not clear whether she will star, 20th Century Films Operation, plans to launch Hulu, Ilana Pena (“Diary of a Future President”) screenwriter, the plot is temporarily unknown.

The original was released in 1988, directed by Mike Nichols, starring Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, Melanie Griffith, Alec Baldwin, Joan Cusack, about Daisy She is a female secretary. At work, her shrewdness and intelligence are not inferior to those of her male colleagues. However, because she rejected the unreasonable request of her boss, which was almost “sexual harassment”, the capable Daisy was transferred. Leaving the post is equivalent to demotion.

Catherine is Daisy’s new boss. On the surface, she is kind-hearted and greedy. She not only makes trouble with Dais in secret, but also takes the plan that Dais came up with as her own. In an accident, Catherine was injured and admitted to the hospital. Taking this opportunity, Daisy decided to pretend to be her boss and regain her own achievements, and because of this, she met a young entrepreneur named Jack. Catherine learns what Daisy has done, and in a rage, she decides to expose Daisy’s deception.

The film has a good reputation and has exceeded 100 million at the North American box office, and has been nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, etc.

Gomez was nominated for multiple Emmys in the Hulu hit “Murder in an Apartment Building,” and she’s represented by WME, Lighthouse Management & Media, as well as Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett, and Kole.

