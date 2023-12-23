Comic books to put under the Christmas tree and in the stocking of Befana and the Three Wise Men

Give (or treat yourself) comic books for Christmas? Or, if it’s too late now, to put them, instead of under the tree, in the (metaphorical) stocking of the Three Wise Men or the Befana?

The idea is (fortunately) increasingly widespread, here we suggest ten volumes, not all comics but all dealing with a medium which, although still neglected by some members of the so-called “official culture”, proves to be increasingly flexible, varied and appreciated across the board.

Italian and foreign masters

Giving a volume by a master of comics or a famous person to a comics enthusiast can be a risk, perhaps he already owns it.

But Tex fans have never read the ranger designed by the great Sergio Tarquinio in ‹‹Tex Ombre di Morte›› (Sergio Bonelli Editore), a volume with a recently found gem from the past. In fact, in the archives of the publishing house they discovered eighty pages drawn by Tarquinio and the related screenplay, by the co-creator of Tex, Giovanni Luigi Bonelli. We are around 1966, Tarquinio’s drawings are judged by the publisher Sergio Bonelli (son of Giovanni Luigi) to be too far from the style of Aurelio Galleppini, graphic creator of the character, to whom Tex readers are accustomed at the time, and so the The author is put on a more niche (albeit very beautiful) series, History of the West, and the adventure remains unfinished.

‹‹Tex Ombre di Morte›› is also published with Bonelli’s screenplay (layout, i.e. drawn, not only with the classic indications such as “close-up” or “long shot”), very brilliant, an authentic dialogue with the designer , which rarely happens in serial comics, given that the screenwriter often doesn’t know who will be entrusted with his texts.

The story will be completed by Mauro Boselli (current editor and main screenwriter of the series) and by the designer Marco Torricelli in a volume scheduled for next year, the first ten tables (the comic pages) are present in the book.

A master of comics deserving of greater notoriety is Sergio Tisselli (1957-2020), who passed away at just sixty-three years old just when he was starting to achieve deserved success. NPE Editions are publishing all of his works, the new volume, on texts by Giovanni Brizzi and Giovanni Marchi, is ‹‹ Foreste di Morte ››, a sort of local Asterix.

The protagonist (who actually existed) is Ducario, a rooster from the Insubres tribe (Celts of northwestern Italy) who fights the Romans, who here enter the disturbing forest called Silva Litana and are massacred: by the roosters, of course, but perhaps even with the help of their terrible gods.

A story made truly fascinating by Tisselli’s splendid watercolours.

If manga (Japanese comics) are increasingly read, there are not that many single volumes to give to those who want to discover this narrative world, although Japanese series always have an end, unlike Western ones which, with some exceptions , end only due to poor sales, not because the story to tell is over.

One is undoubtedly ‹‹Garden›› (Coconino Press Fandango) by the master Usamaru Furuya (he was a guest at the last Lucca Comics, where an exhibition was dedicated to him), a collection of short stories between eroticism, science fiction and grotesque, with obvious influences from European artists such as Francis Bacon and Hieronymus Bosch.

The English writer Neil Gaiman successfully ranges between various media, from comics (he created the Sandman series, of which Netflix has so far adapted the first two narrative arcs), to TV and novels. The great American author Philip Craig Russell, who had already adapted other works by the writer (even the Sandman story he drew was in the form of a story, there was no real screenplay), is now transposing the book into comics ‹ ‹Myths of the North›› (Mondadori), in three volumes published in Italy by Tunuè, the first has been published so far (the next two are scheduled for 2024).

Years ago, Gaiman seemed to have to write Marvel’s Thor series and his love for Nordic mythology is evident in the book: among the stories told in the first volume, by Craig Russell and other very valid authors such as Mike Mignola, Jerry Ordway and Jill Thompson, there they are the loss of Odin’s eye, the creation of Thor’s hammer, and Loki’s role in the end of the world, Ragnarök.

Beyond the comic

The book is also an object and some authors are truly mainstream, these proposals can interest even those who are not too passionate about comics.

Leo Ortolani, creator of the comic-super-erotic comic Rat-Man but a long-standing all-round author, has tried his hand at the ‹‹Tarot›› (Feltrinelli Comics), 78 drawn cards and a book with detailed explanations. A beautiful graphic object and also a way to read (or be read) the future.

Zerocalcare, with his absence due to the war in Palestine, was the great protagonist at the last Lucca Comics, dividing authors, readers and publishers with this choice. To discover the world of who he is, value judgments aside, the most influential cartoonist in Italy, you can read ‹‹Enciclopaedia Calcarea. Reasoned guide to the universe of Zerocalcare›› (Bao), volume edited by the author himself, interviewed by Michele Foschini of Bao.

Roberto Raviola (1939-1996), known by the apt pseudonym of Magnus, was a great master of comics. The newly founded Bolognese publishing house 9970 presents the limited edition Artist Edition of the ‹‹Lunario››, a diary – agenda of the year with twelve illustrations for each month and five comic stories set in the Santerno Valley and inspired by stories from the literary tradition Chinese or to legends of the folklore of the Apennines between Romagna and Tuscany, in particular of Castel del Rio, where the author lived his last years, drawing a memorable Tex special. Graphically beautiful volume, with contributions from scholars of the medium and contemporary cartoonists, but not on sale in bookshops and comic shops, only on the publisher’s website, https://9970.it/.

Horror sometimes with irony

Christmas can also be interpreted in a horror key, as demonstrated by the famous ‘A Christmas Carol’ by Charles Dickens which, among other things, gave the name to Scrooge McDuck, the richest duck in the world (originally Scrooge McDuck , from the miserly protagonist of the story Ebenezer Scrooge), created by Carl Barks in Christmas 1947.

The so-called Loyal Readers (he calls them that) will probably like ‹‹The Man in Black›› (Sperling & Kupfer) by Stephen King, illustrated version (but the full-page illustrations are sequential images, i.e. comics) from Glenn Chadbourne of a poem he composed in college, with the first appearance of the evil Randall Flagg, who later appeared in various of his works, primarily in the masterpiece ‹‹The Stand›› (1978).

Already thirty years ago King said that for certain critics he now sold even by publishing his shopping list, but here, thanks also to Chadbourne’s drawings we are transported into a disturbing, depopulated and decadent world, a bit like that of ‹‹ The Stand››.

Mixed horror and irony was the key to many Dylan Dog stories drawn by Luigi Piccatto (1954-2023), especially in those written by the character’s creator Tiziano Sclavi.

The volume ‹‹Dylan Dog ‹‹Golconda and other follies›› (Sergio Bonelli Editore) collects four adventures of the two authors, which show the craziest (and funniest) side of the so-called Nightmare Investigator.

A revisitation of the Addams Family (but with characters who, although funny, are also bloody, the protagonist is a mad scientist who creates monsters aided by bizarre and supernatural creatures), is the Uncle Boris series, created in 1970 by the great screenwriter Alfredo Castelli ( known for having created the expert scholar of mysteries such as Atlantis and UFOs Martin Mystère, on newsstands since 1982). The drawings were first by Carlo Peroni, then by Daniele Fagarazzi. After decades of suspension, since 2016 Castelli has revived the series in one-panel stories in the appendix to the Martin Mystère book, drawn by Fagarazzi and, after his death, by Massimo Bonfatti. The first seven years of the new course are collected in the volume ‹‹Uncle Boris The new degeneration›› (Cut-Up Publishing), for a Christmas of humour, satire and a pinch of horror.

Share this: Facebook

X

