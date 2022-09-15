China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On September 15, according to Korean media reports, the MV for the title song “gallop” of the men’s group NCT 127 will be released today, officially starting the comeback battle.

NCT 127

According to the media, NCT 127 will be the first to release the title song ‘2 Baddies’ through YouTube SMTOWN channel at 6 pm (KST) on September 15 before the release of their 4th full-length album ‘2 Baddies’. MV.

The new song “galloping (2 Baddies)” is a hip-hop dance song, which contains the message of watching precious things run according to one’s own clear subjectivity and wishes, so the MV also uses the car as the main object according to the title of the song “galloping”, which is gorgeous. The fusion of lighting and dynamic elements, colorful CG, etc. is expected to elicit a huge response.

In addition, NCT 127 will conduct a special live broadcast on YouTube NCT 127 channel and Douyin NCT channel from 5:00 pm on the 15th, one hour before the release of the MV for “gallop (2 Baddies)”, and reveal new album spoilers and events plan etc.