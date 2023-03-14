Home Entertainment Commander, Todaro a hero who lived the law of the sea
Commander, Todaro a hero who lived the law of the sea

We are a country that has no memory. In some cases, he doesn’t want to have it, but more generally he doesn’t have the pleasure and the duty to remember his story. And to celebrate the memory, the deeds, the spirit of those who contributed to it.

I think so in reading “Comandante”, the novel by Edoardo De Angelis and Sandro Veronesi for Bompiani dedicated to Salvatore Todaro, the commander of the Cappellini submarine who, after sinking a Belgian cargo ship – a neutral nation for a little while longer, a ship that in any case carried war means – on 16 October 1940 off the Azores, she rescued the shipwrecked, seen as such and no longer as enemies. An action that went against the directives of the Germans, then allies, and which enhances the answer that Todaro himself gave to Admiral Karl Dönitz, when he scolded him because he could not afford to be Don Quixote of the seas. “The others don’t have two thousand years of civilization behind them like me”. We are Italian.

That said, the authors do well to remember that man, who did not live long, because war does not forgive. And they do so with an atypical book, poised between the script (a film will come) and the narrative, which shows the reader the faces of the voices – the commander, his wife, the crew members, and others – who follow one another page to page. A gallery of men and women who enliven Cappellini’s journey, from the moment she sets sail from La Spezia on 28 September 1940 to 19 October 1940, when the survivors of the Kabalo, the Belgian cargo ship, landed in the Azores.

“Rina dearest, today is an auspicious day. Today we and our enemies have saved ourselves together”, Todaro wrote to his wife. I hear his voice. “We are at war, yes, and I know it very well: but we are not only at war. We are at sea. And we are men. And even the sea has its laws, even being human has them, war or no war…”. Nobody is left at sea, and then the land takes its course.

A book that must be read, an episode that must be rediscovered, a man that must be rediscovered.

Commander, Edoardo De Angelis – Sandro Veronesi, Bompiani, 160 pp, 16 euros

