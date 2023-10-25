Home » COMME des GARÇONS Collaborates with Salomon for Slip-On Platform Release
COMME des GARÇONS Collaborates with Salomon for Slip-On Platform Release

COMME des GARÇONS Collaborates with Salomon for Slip-On Platform Release

COMME des GARÇONS Collaborates with Salomon to Release New Slip-On Platform Shoes

In a bid to expand its creative collaborations, renowned fashion brand COMME des GARÇONS has joined forces with outdoor sports gear manufacturer Salomon to create a new line of Slip-On Platform shoes. This comes shortly after its successful partnership with ASICS for co-branded footwear.

The Slip-On Platform shoes feature a minimalist design, showcasing a monochrome and simple shape that offers a touch of elegance to the wearer. Available in two classic colors, all black and all white, these shoes are sure to appeal to fashion enthusiasts seeking a versatile and timeless look.

The brand’s minimalist design aesthetic is reflected in the shoe’s construction. The upper is made of a combination of knitted mesh and synthetic fabric, providing comfort and breathability. The shoe also includes multiple TPU panels, enhancing durability and support. Additionally, the oversized Contagrip rubber outsole ensures superior traction and stability.

Fashion enthusiasts and fans of COMME des GARÇONS can now purchase the COMME des GARÇONS x Salomon Slip-On Platform shoes from the Dover Street Market official website. Priced at $312 USD, these shoes are a worthy investment for those looking to elevate their style game.

With the growing popularity of streetwear and fashion collaborations, this partnership between COMME des GARÇONS and Salomon is expected to generate significant interest and enthusiasm among fashion-forward individuals. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to add these stylish and functional Slip-On Platform shoes to your wardrobe.

