To commemorate the first anniversary of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Bingdundun’s “board mirror” is here: new snowboards and snow goggles are more cute

Coinciding with the first anniversary of the successful hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Bingdundun, the Olympic mascot, was newly unveiled.

On the 10th, Bingdundun exclusively launched “Banjingdun” at the official flagship store of Tmall Olympic.The “board mirror pier” is equipped with snowboards and snow goggles, which can be combined with each other to transform into various images.

Take the 16cm-high white Bingdundun ornament as an example, limited to 5,000 pieces. There are also a variety of ways to play. The ski goggles can be disassembled, and can also be placed on the top of the head or around the eyes. The snowboard can be placed on the back or on the soles of the feet.

In fact, this is not the first time that Bingdundun has released a new version. In order to welcome the Spring Festival of the Year of the Rabbit, the “Beijing 2022 Bingdundun Rabbit Year Special Edition Series” was released before, which is nicknamed “Rabbit Dundun” by many netizens.

It is reported that the mascot of the Beijing Winter Olympics “Bingdundun” was designed and created based on the panda.

Ice, symbolizing purity and strength, is a feature of the Winter Olympics. Dundun, which means honesty, health, liveliness, and cuteness, fits the overall image of the panda and symbolizes the strong body, tenacious will and inspiring Olympic spirit of Winter Olympic athletes.

Purchase link:Tmall (128 yuan)

