Companies from Tierra del Fuego agreed to pay for imports with Yuan

The trip of the Minister of Economy Sergio Massa to China generated great repercussions due to the results obtained. Now, as reported by the General Directorate of Customs, the main electronic industries located in Tierra del Fuego accepted to make payments in yuan, to meet its debt commitments for imports that were originally agreed in dollars.

This announcement comes after confirming the agreement with China to renew the currency exchange or swap, for an amount equivalent to US$ 19,000 million.

Payments in yuan will expire in the months of May, June, July and August. According to the information provided, the company News will perform payments worth US$256.7 million in yuanwhile Mirgor will do the same with a debt of US$ 376 million. These payments in yuan will allow the Central Bank to save approximately US$ 630.3 million During this period, he recorded the NA agency.

The Customs Directorate noted that these companies already had approval to make payments in dollars, but decided to voluntarily switch to yuan in order to alleviate reserves. Both importers have already initiated the corresponding procedures at Customs to adjust customs clearance and be able to pay these debts, which were originally denominated in dollars, in yuan.

Mirgor and Newsan are the two main companies established in the province of Tierra del Fuego, taking advantage of tax benefits for electronic production. Mirgor imports Samsung cell phones and televisions, while Newsan operates with its own brands such as Noblex, Philco and Atma, as well as having agreements with international companies such as Motorola and Bosch, among others.

What is the swap with China

The new agreement of swap establishes that the yuan can be used to pay for imports from China, in a first stage for an amount of up to US$ 5,000 million. Once that quota is exhausted, another tranche will be enabled for a similar amount.