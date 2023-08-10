Competition opens for four federal prosecutors in Neuquén and Río Negro

The interim Attorney General of the Nation, Eduardo Casal, called a multiple contest to cover federal prosecutor positions in Neuquén, Zapala, Bariloche and Roca. The registration period is until September 25.

To aspire to the position, Argentine citizenship is required, be 25 years of age and have four years of effective practice in the country of law, or a fulfillment, for the same term, of functions in the Public Ministry or in the Judiciary , with at least four years of seniority in the title.

The final list of registered people It will be published from October 4. The public drawing of the magistrates and invited jurists that will make up the Evaluating Tribunal, holders and alternates, will take place on the 25th of that month.

In the foundations of resolution 42/23, Casal points out that it is necessary to call for competition “In order to ensure the effective and timely performance of the constitutional and legal obligations at the head of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Nation”.

power space

Federal prosecutors have a significant share of power, but they do not usually enjoy the same role as prosecutors in the provinces of Neuquén, Río Negro and others where modern procedural codes govern with an accusatory system.

Nationally anyway sooner or later the new system will come into forceand the Public Prosecutor’s Office will become a key body.

For the deadlines set for this contest, the designation of the winners will be the task of the next national government.



