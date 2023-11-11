+++ Competition +++ Win 1 CD / Sodom

The German cult band Sodom has been in the business for what feels like forever and has seen and experienced pretty much everything over the years. According to the mastermind Tom Angelripper But above all, the band’s early days were formative for heavy metal as we know it today.

With us you have the chance to win a CD of the album!

What should you do for it?

Write an email to gewinnspiel(at)soundmagnet.eu

Subject: Sodom and answer the following competition question:

When was the band founded?

Don’t forget your name and address in the email so we know where to send your prize.

This competition has no connection to Facebook, Meta or Instagram. The draw takes place behind closed doors. Your data and email address will not be stored by us, but will be irrevocably deleted immediately after the closing date for entries on November 10th, 2023

We wish you good luck!

Cool article? Join the discussion on Facebook!

Share this: Facebook

X

