After the California rock legends Steel Panther recently Spyder as their full-time bassist, they released their sixth studio album on 02/24/23 On The Prowl. The album features 13 new tracks from the creative minds Satchel, Michael Starr, Stix Zadinia and Spyder.

From the opening synth intro by Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight) to the thunderous outro of Sleeping On The Rollaway are Steel Panther back with the infectious riffs, pounding drums, unforgettable vocals and witty humor that have won them audiences worldwide. songs like On Your Instagram, Magical Vagina and One Pump Chump will not be missing on the biggest live stages alongside the band’s most memorable songs. 1987 is an incredible retro look at that unforgettable year, and by the thoughtful Ain’t Dead Yet the band even slows down the tempo. (Source: press release)

With us you have the chance to get a CD of the album!

What are you supposed to do for it?

Write an email to contest(at)soundmagnet.eu

Betreff: Steel Panther

Don’t forget your name and address in the email so we know where to send your prize.

This giveaway is not affiliated with Facebook, Meta or Instagram. The draw is closed to the public. Your data and your e-mail address will not be stored by us, but will be irrevocably deleted immediately after the submission deadline on March 26th, 2023

We wish you good luck!