Complaint about Binance: they affirm that cryptos can lower their price, but not disappear

In the United States, days ago, there was a complaint from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) about Binance which alerted investors around the world to the possibility of taking those investments off the platform. To discuss this situation, we contacted the financial adviser Paul Scaglione, who confirmed that as a result of this, “the world of cryptos moved” because “there is a new onslaught from the regulatory body, the SECwhat is looking to find the regulatory framework for the exponential growth that cryptocurrency is having in recent years”.

When asked about what would happen to those people who plan to remove their assets and convert them into dollars, Scaglione said that ” At the moment it is for the North American exchange houses” and added that Binance is split “between Binance US and global”.

Para Echelon: “The risk that crypto has is a price drop” and brought peace of mind assuring that “there is no risk of it disappearing”. He further assured that, “whoever has those coins will have price volatility due to this news”.

Tips for cryptocurrency investors

90% of those who have crypto assets enter this world without really knowing what it is about, they do not investigate and they do it only to make money, Scaglione said.

For this reason, and not knowing how to store them safely, “they go easy” to the exchange house, and he explained: “It is the most dangerous, because you leave the savings in the exchange houses that are very little regulated”.

Finally, and returning to the subject of the Binance investigation, Scaglione stated that illiquidity is actually the greatest risk you will take. “If the large exchange houses withdraw from the exchange, it complicates those who want to buy those cryptos”, y assured that they will have to do it in another way. “It does not mean that it does not exist, it can be bought and sold in any way”, in fact “the mother crypto” appeared as a way of selling without intermediaries, he concluded.