Complicated Thursday: Roca train workers will cut the tracks from noon

It is expected a complicated noon and afternoon This Thursday in the southern part of the suburbanespecially for users of the rock train. It is that a group of workers warned that will cut the tracks at the height of the Kosteki and Santillán station, in Avellaneda, to prevent the circulation of the line that communicates Constitution with a significant number of towns and parties in the province of Buenos Aires.

The force measurement was programmed by outsourced workers in the framework of a claim for the transfer to a permanent plant that has been without answers for more than two years, according to what they say, EThe cut will start at 12.30 noon and it will be total.

Mario Piñeiroa spokesman for the workers, confirmed that the measure of force will be applied “for an indefinite period of time”, for which reason it is difficult to establish at what time the service will return to normal operation. in dialogue with THAT, the spokesman said that they will request a meeting with the Minister of Labor, Raquel Olmos, and with the Minister of Transportation, Diego Giuliano. The objective: Bring him a series of proposals and try to agree on a solution.

Complications are expected on the Tren Roca this Thursday.

“We have been with this fight plan for two and a half years And we will continue to complain until the colleagues are incorporated into the plant, although for now the company has not responded to the complaints, he said when asked about the labor dispute.

Road cuts and rush hour, a complex situation

The Roca train is one of the most used in the Metropolitan area, and beyond the fact that the road blockade harmed many users from the start, if the measure is maintained late in the afternoon, the complications will be greater. It happens that around 4:00 p.m. the flow of passengers who leave work and take the train to the province begins to increase.

That is why in the afternoon the wagons are usually full.

The purpose of the measure is get 240 workers transferred to a permanent plant. All of them currently work in the security area. Until now, the spokesperson said, they maintain an employment relationship through annual contracts

Given the imminent measure of force, the main recommendation is to attend to the minute by minute of the situation while looking for alternatives to the route to return to destinations that cannot be reached by train.

The last road cut had occurred a month ago, on June 23. That day, from 9 in the morning, trains were prevented from entering and leaving Constitución.

