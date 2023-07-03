Composition competition: NEW LITERATURE FOR YOUTH BAND ORCHESTRAS – mica

The Austrian Wind Music Youth (ÖBJ) and the Austrian Wind Music Association (ÖBV) will be united in cooperation with Austrian Composers, the Mozarteum University in Salzburg, the Gustav Mahler Private University in Klagenfurt and other Austrian universities and conservatories composition competitionperform to enrich the original repertoire for youth wind orchestras.

This competition offers composers attractive performance and distribution opportunities. The winning works should be compulsory pieces for the Austrian Youth Wind Orchestra Competition 2025 be determined.

GENRE: Symphonic Youth Wind Orchestra

ELIGIBLE: Composers residing in Austria, Liechtenstein or South Tyrol

DIFFICULTY LEVELS: Level J (Grade 0.5), Level AJ (Grade 1), Level BJ (Grade 1.5)

The instrumentation must take into account the ÖBJ-Guidelines are made.

These are available here: www.blasmusik.at/jugend/komponisten-literatur/guidelines-fur-blasorchester-literatur

SELECTION PROCESS

A renowned expert jury consisting of composers, musicians and conductors will determine the best submissions.

WORKSHOP

The composers of the best submissions have the opportunity to revise and optimize their composition with professional support as part of a workshop (probably at the beginning of November 2023). From these, the winning works are then selected by a final jury.

PERFORMANCE AND AWARDS

The winning works of the competition were directed by Prof. Martin A. Fuchsberger (University Mozarteum Salzburg/GMPU Klagenfurt) in a representative concert at the CMA Ossiach as part of the Brass Music Forum 2024 for the premiere and are intended as compulsory pieces for the Austrian Youth Wind Orchestra Competition 2025 be determined.

The winning works (regardless of the level of difficulty) receive the following prize money:

1st prize: 1,500 euros

2nd prize: 1,250 euros

3rd prize: 1,000 euros

The jury can award special prizes. Your decision is not contestable and takes place with the exclusion of legal recourse.

The jury reserves the right not to award all prizes.

SUBMISSION CONDITIONS

The submission of an unpublished, specially created work must be made in such a way that the author is not recognizable on the score. This is to be provided with a self-chosen password, which can also be the title of the work.

Submission must be digital and include the following:

• Score in PDF format (created in a sheet music editing program)

• Midi file of the work

• Work description

The submitting composer guarantees the availability of the work in stores from March 1, 2024.

Closing date: August 31, 2023

Submission and further information at www.blasmusikjugend.at

If you have any questions, they are ÖBJ ([email protected]) and Austrian Composers (www.austriancomposers.com | [email protected]).

An initiative of the Austrian Brass Music Youth and Austrian Composers

