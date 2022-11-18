Original Title: Computer RPG Game History #89: The Legend of Heroes – Trails in the Sky, Star Wars – Knights of the Old Republic 2 – Sith Lords

The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky

Nihon Falcom, 2004

Windows, PSP, PS Vita and PS3

The Legend of Heroes series was originally an offshoot of Nihon Falcom’s Dragon Slayer series. The original Legend of Heroes titled Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes was released in Japan in 1989 for the PC-8801 platform. Throughout the nineties, the series launched five new titles on the Japanese PC platform. Then in 2004, The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky was released in Japan. This work is also known as “First Chapter (First Chapter)”, or simply FC.

Although “Trails in the Sky” belongs to the “Legend of Heroes” series, its story is not connected with the previous works. Instead, Trails in the Sky and its two sequels take place within a larger game universe, forming a self-contained trilogy.

Later works in this series also took place on the same continent, namely Crossbell’s two parts – “The Legend of Heroes VII: Zero no Kiseki” and “Heroes VII: Zero no Kiseki” The Legend of Heroes VII: Aoi no Kiseki, and the Trails of Cold Steel trilogy [1]but these two series focus on other countries and characters.

There are many kinds of attributes in the game, but the upgrade is automatic.The attribute value can only be adjusted by equipment and crystallization circuit.

Trails in the Sky was originally released on the PC platform in 2004. In 2011, XSEED Games localized the PSP port in English. In 2014, an enhanced PC version was released on the Steam platform.

Trails in the Sky takes place in the land of Liberl on the continent of Zemuria and follows Estelle Bright and her foster brother Joshua ) travels across the country and trains to be a Bracer. Partisans belong to guerrilla associations across the continent and work in everything from surveys to combat, and they are not affiliated with any government entity.

While traveling, they are also on the lookout for their father, a high-ranking guerrilla who has mysteriously disappeared. The story begins on a small scale and gradually expands into a massive epic story, including betrayal, mysterious organization and characters with hidden identities. XSEED Games’ stellar localization graces the trilogy, maintaining the epic narrative while rewriting the ironic jokes from the Japanese original.

“Trails in the Sky” uses an isometric perspective, and the camera can be rotated freely. The game’s art style is a mixture of cute Q-version sprites, hand-painted 2D vertical paintings and 3D world scenes, and some enemies are also presented using 3D models. The design of characters and enemies is very similar to other games of Nihon Falcom. The character design uses the animation style of the 1990s, and also has the shadow of steampunk and European medieval style.

The game flow is traditional Japanese RPG mode. Teams travel from one city to the next, completing optional side quests while tracking the main quest. Side quests range from simple monster hunts and item deliveries to long-term quests with longer stories that feel closer to visual novels or adventure games.

This is where the most outstanding quality of the series comes in, and that’s worldbuilding. Whereas RPGs like Skyrim fill their worlds with generic NPCs that run on scripts, Trails in the Sky has only hand-drawn characters. Whether a citizen, a traveler, or a shop clerk, they all have names, personalities, and ambitions.

As your story advances, so do the NPC’s. They’ll start dating, get a job, argue with their family, go on a trip… They don’t just repeat captions or wait for the protagonist to help, they each have a life of their own – by following up and watching their lives, You will be more understanding and more immersed in the world.

In Japanese RPGs, usually a lot of time and energy are spent on the main story. Trails in the Sky is special in that we put as much, if not more, time and effort into character dialogue and other additional elements. This approach brings the world to life and creates an atmosphere that feels both fantasy and real.

——Toshihiro Kondo

Nihon Falcom President

There are up to four characters in the team. The sidebar on the left side of the screen shows whose turn it is next to act and when the buff will appear.

The “Trails in the Sky” series uses a turn-based combat method, and the battle takes place on a grid map. In addition to the attacks, props, and escape commands that traditional Japanese RPGs have, there are two types of special abilities in this series: magic (Art) and combat skills (Craft).

Using magic requires energy consumption (mana) [2], the magic system is very similar to the magic spar system in Final Fantasy VII. Each character needs to be equipped with a gem-shaped crystal circuit (Quartz). The crystal circuit can provide certain attribute gains, and at the same time, the available magic can be unlocked according to the color combination of the crystal circuit in the current equipment.

Combat techniques, on the other hand, are the unique abilities of each character. The use of combat skills requires the consumption of skill points (Craft Point), which will be obtained when damage is caused or received in battle.If you have enough skills, you can perform a special attack at any point – even on the enemy’s turn [3]。

This is important because the sequence of actions means a lot: every few turns there will be special buffs that heal or buff the active character for that turn, so manipulating the sequence of actions to get those buffs is important.

There are two sequels after FC: “Trails in the Sky SC” (Trails in the Sky SC, Second Chapter, Chapter 2) in 2006 and “Trails in the Sky The 3rd” (Trails in the Sky The 3rd) in 2007. 3rd)”. The story of SC follows the first game, and the game system is almost the same except for the newly added chain attack (Chain Attack).

In general, FC and SC are more like a big game that has been cut into two small pieces. The story of Estelle and Joshua has temporarily come to an end in SC.

In 2015, “Trails in the Sky” launched a high-definition remake on PS Vita, which also added voice performances and a re-arranged soundtrack. You can use the Evolution OST Mod to play the Steam version with the new soundtrack.

“Traces in the Sky The 3rd” replaced the protagonist with a character introduced in SC, Kevin Graham (Kevin Graham), who is a priest of the Septian Church. Kevin and his childhood friend Ries Argent are drawn into a mysterious realm – Phantasma. They need to find out the secrets behind the Shadowlands, and at the same time Kevin must solve his own demons, not only figuratively, but also physically.

Trails in the Sky The 3rd follows the traditional Japanese RPG style of the first two games, while mixing in dungeon crawling and demonic and religious imagery common to the Persona series. This game also dealt with some clues left by SC, and at the same time made an introduction for subsequent games such as “Trails of Light”.

The Tracks series feels like a traditional Japanese RPG from the 90s: turn-based combat, epic storyline, art style close to animation, and haunting music (which has shadows of multiple genres, including jazz, classical, Japanese rock and pop and progressive rock). But at the same time, the series has the conveniences of a modern game, such as saving at any time, enemies visible on the map, and the ability to avoid any encounters. That’s what makes the Locus series interesting, and the excellent PC ports and localizations are icing on the cake.

In my opinion, the “Trails in the Sky” series can be said to be the pinnacle of traditional Japanese RPG design. If you’re a fan of other Nihon Falcom titles, or just a fan of turn-based RPGs, then definitely give this series a try.

Each character has a prop, a power guide, used to inlay the crystallization circuit. The color and combination of crystallization circuits can improve attributes and unlock available spells.

The amount of dialogue in “Trails in the Sky” is extremely large, most of which are dialogues with NPCs in town.

1Translator’s Note: “Trails of Cold Steel” was finally made into 4 parts.

2Translator’s Note: It is called Energy Point (EP) in the game.

3Translator’s Note: Combat skills in the Locus series can be divided into normal combat skills and super combat skills. Normal combat skills can only be used during a character’s turn, but super combat skills can be used at any time. The skill point needs to be no less than 100 when using super combat skills, and using super combat skills will consume all current skills.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 – Sith Lords

Obsidian Entertainment, 2004

Windows, Mac, Linux and Xbox*

When Interplay closed Black Isle Studios in 2003, Feargus Urquhart assembled a group of veteran developers to form Obsidian Entertainment. They then used their relationship with BioWare to secure a sequel to the recently released Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. In a house whose floors were piled high with cables, Chris Avellone’s team fought Deadline in a heart-pounding battle, and in the end they emerged victorious, delivering us a true masterpiece.

The Sith Lords takes place a few years after the events of the previous game. The Sith changed tack, attacking from the shadows instead, as the Republic faltered and the Jedi Knights either died or went into hiding. Against this critical background, players need to play a Jedi exile who has lost his connection with the Force.

“The Sith Lord” presents a rich personal story and mature narrative skills, which are enhanced by excellent writing and deep characters. In the end, “The Sith Lord” dwarfs its predecessors. The game’s charismatic villains, memorable dialogue, and dark setting have all been carefully crafted to reveal a detailed deconstruction of the Star Wars universe.

Sith Lords introduces different types of lightsabers and the Force, allowing players to drastically change the way they fight to use the most appropriate way to deal with the enemy.

* Lords of the Sith was initially only released on Xbox and PC platforms, but in 2015 Aspyr Media developed official Mac and Linux ports and released a patch to support the Steam Workshop.

Arguably, Knights of the Old Republic II’s greatest achievement is the character of Kreia and her unique take on the Star Wars universe. Corea was once a Jedi Knight, and now she is the protagonist’s mentor. She has a very unique and interesting perspective on the nature of the Force, as well as a well-intentioned but questionable moral.

In Corea’s view, “the will of the Force” (the will of the Force) negates the meaning of personal choice, while “the balance of the Force” (the balance of the Force) also allows the Light Side (Light Side) and The never-ending struggle between the Dark Side has become pointless, and neither side is winning. Even the greatest good achieved through the greatest sacrifice will be wasted, because in the end a greater evil will be born, so that the balance can be reached. Good deeds eventually fade away, but their side effects, death and suffering, remain, and the final tally is always negative.

Therefore, the influence of the Force on all life is negative, and the struggle of “good against evil” can only bring about destruction on a very large scale. Corea exhibits a morality that is a mixture of Nietzsche and Spencer philosophies, she has strong opinions on everything, and enjoys manipulating others to do things for her.

Here we must mention Coreia’s voice actor, Sarah Kestelman, with great respect. She does a fantastic job, and without her voice acting, the love for the character would be cut in half at least. She can embody the most insidious emotional cues, magically bringing meaning to every line she utters. Her terrific performance proves that voice acting can be an art, and not only most (if not all) video game voice acting can’t come close, but many film and animation voice actors can’t reach the same heights.

Chris Avellone’s questioning of the founding concepts of the Star Wars universe gave birth to Corea, who is, simply put, one of the greatest characters in video game history, and that alone is reason enough to play Lord of the Sith again. ” up.

A lot of the content in the game comes from (my) deeply rooted feelings and thoughts about the Star Wars series, both positive and negative, the main one is how to be a Jedi or a Sith in that universe ) is what it feels like. I’ve never been a big fan of the fatalistic side of the Force, and I’m curious if there are any Jedi or Sith who want to rebel against the Force…and if they’re willing to give up everything they have with the Force in order to do so Contact (and all that power).

——Chris Avellone

“Knights of the Old Republic 2” Lead Designer

Coreia is one of the most impressive characters in the game, and she also offers a unique perspective on the Star Wars universe.

If the plot is the highlight of “The Sith Lord”, then the combat is the weakest aspect. It hasn’t changed much from the previous game, except for some new abilities that are very uneven–this is also good, because players can solve encounters faster. The crafting system, on the other hand, has been greatly expanded and polished. The new manufacturing system provides a large number of customization options, and it also makes it possible to pursue extreme combat power, which finally adds a little fun to the combat system.

The game’s music can only be described as excellent. Mark Griskey manages to set off the dark tone of the game, conveying the atmosphere each scene hopes to create while maintaining the unique temperament that Star Wars music should have.

Unfortunately, due to a sudden change in the publisher’s intentions, Obsidian had to stop the development process early and release an incomplete and bug-ridden version. A fair amount of content was cut from the original release, but after years of hard work, the modders have miraculously brought this part of the game back to life.

If you value well-crafted characters, a well-thought-out script, and great writing, then you should definitely try The Sith Lords. Even if you’re more of a combat-focused RPG, the aforementioned standouts should make you think about playing this gem — not to mention the fact that the technical issues have mostly been ironed out by the mod developers now.

The crafting system in Sith Lords is one of the best in an RPG. The system is very flexible and utilizes every skill in the game.

There are 12 companions in the game, some of whom require the protagonist to be of a specific gender or alignment when they join.

1Translator’s Note: Revan is an important character in the “Knights of the Old Republic” series. Revan was once a Jedi Knight, but was brainwashed by the Sith Emperor during a mission to become Sith Lord Darth Revan. Coria, an important character in “Lord of the Sith”, was Ravan’s mentor during the Jedi period.

Mods:

The Sith Lords Restored Content Mod (TSLRCM):The team worked closely with some of the developers at Obsidian to eventually restore the cut content, while fixing countless bugs. It can be said to be a must.

M4-78EP：An optional content for TSLRCM that adds a new planet to the game. This planet was cut during development, so the modders completely redid this part.

Revenge of Revan [1]）： An expansion pack made by a fan, development has been abandoned. This is just a demo, but it offers some great scenes.

