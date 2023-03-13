The Information Technology Workers Union expressed their support for the Technological Monotribute Law initiative, which seeks to benefit professionals who bill services abroad and who participate in international electronic sports competitions. It is a proposal of the Ministry of Economy, through the Secretariat of Knowledge Economy.

The project has already had a majority opinion in the Budget and Finance Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, chaired by Cecilia Moreau, and hopes to reach the venue to obtain half a sanction and then go to the Senate. It proposes the creation of a simplified regime for small technological contributors and another specific exchange rate.

In this regard, the general secretary of the Computer Union Association (AGC), Ezequiel Tosco, stated that “it is a very courageous political decision, which comes to respond and order a demand from many years ago.”

“MonoTech allows us to retain our talents in the country and, furthermore, by avoiding financial triangulation, it contributes to the national economy and the accumulation of foreign currency,” said Tosco, who explained that “it is estimated that hundreds of thousands of professionals who bill Knowledge bases abroad will benefit from this measure.”

Tosco also specified that “programmers, computer scientists, journalists, university professors, gamers, architects, scriptwriters, translators and all those workers who export knowledge-based services abroad will be able to access.”

He also pointed out: “The requirements to join will be to reside in Argentina, be a human person and that the income of the last 12 months is less than or equal to one of the three categories provided for the new monotributo of up to US$10,000, US$ $20,000 or $30,000 a year.”

According to the latest report from the Center for Production Studies (CEP XXI) of the Ministry of Economy, “by the end of 2022, 142,647 IT jobs were registered with an interannual growth of 6.3%.”

“This is the most dynamic sector within knowledge-based services, a strategic area for the country that grows uninterruptedly,” said CEP XXI.



