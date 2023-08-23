Con Filo Program Criticizes Santa María Music Fest and Lenier Mesa’s Attendance

Last Broadcast of “Con Filo” Program on Cuban Television Discusses Controversial Santa María Music Fest

The last episode of the Con Filo program on Cuban television generated significant buzz as it offered “a prayer for Santa María,” referring to the highly debated Santa María Music Fest. The program’s presenters approached the topic with a “double meaning” that did not resonate well with viewers.

In light of the recent commotion on social media surrounding the music festival and the ensuing criticism, the state television program aimed to touch on some of the key issues at hand. They began by addressing “the angry reaction of our friendly face, The Goddess, against her colleagues, some of whom she had recently worked with, labeling everyone who participated in the festival as starving.”

Con Filo also highlighted “the offenses and threats that, this time, were not only against the ‘defenders of the cruel dictatorship.'” They exemplified this through the actions taken against “private Cuban businessmen residing in the US, such as Boris Arencibia, the organizer of the controversial festival.” The program showed a video of Arencibia himself to demonstrate how these actions also targeted individuals not affiliated with the regime, but rather individuals seeking to make money or conduct business. The festival has proven successful in that regard.

The central point of the program focused on the Cuban singer Lenier Mesa, who faced criticism for his participation in the festival. Influencer Alex Otaola, in his usual space Hola Ota-Ola, was among those who expressed their disapproval. However, the Con Filo presenters attempted to find humor in the situation by suggesting that Lenier may have been misunderstood when he claimed he would not return to Cuba, speculating that he may have been referring to the island of Cuba rather than the entire archipelago. They also mentioned that despite the causeway connecting Cayo Santa María to the main island, it was built by the communists, implying it should not be considered.

The program further mentioned that Lenier had previously followed the rules but had now run aground in Santa María. To illustrate the real-world consequences of such harassment, they cited the example of Mayor Bovo of Florida, who retaliated against a US resident for visiting his home country. The Mayor of Hialeah, Esteban Bovo, confirmed that Lenier would not be invited to future events due to his perceived lack of solidarity with the Cuban tragedy.

Con Filo then shared a meme circulating online that depicted Lenier’s controversial visit to the island. They clarified that it had been created by “the opposing team.” However, they used it to underscore the fragility of alliances based on self-interest and selfishness. They pointed out that those who were once champions of freedom are now, in some cases, willing supporters of tyranny.

Despite their reservations and their stance as “not big fans of the so-called urban genre,” the program emphasized that events like the Santa María Music Fest help dispel the image of a closed and militarized society that the country’s adversaries often propagate. They stated that the festival itself was not the cause of the anger but rather a symbol of Cuba being seen in a different light from the narrative pushed by the counterrevolutionaries.

In conclusion, the program asserted that Lenier is not an apostle and the Santa María Music Fest is not their preferred mass. They emphasized the importance of organizing events that are accessible to all, while acknowledging that those with more money may choose to spend it on seeing reggaeton artists who were once famous.

Following the criticism he received, Lenier Mesa posted a video on his profiles explaining that he traveled to Cuba for a mere 24 hours to visit his ailing grandfather. However, various images have emerged showing him socializing with the American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, the Dominican singer and influencer Yailin the most viral, and the Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Tito el Bambino – all of whom were part of the Santa María Music Fest lineup.

“I have nothing to do with that event, nor was I there. I don’t have to prove my political position to anyone because my political position remains the same. I am an artist, and although I am not a politician, I continue to defend my Cubans,” Lenier stated in his video.

With tensions continuing to mount surrounding the Santa María Music Fest and its participants, it remains to be seen how the situation will develop.

