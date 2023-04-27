Home » CONCACAF: LAFC pulls an agonizing tie from the Union
CONCACAF: LAFC pulls an agonizing tie from the Union

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kellyn Acosta scored in stoppage time as Los Angeles FC salvaged a 1-1 draw at the Philadelphia Union in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday. CONCACAF.

It looked as if the hosts would take the lead after Daniel Gazdag opened the scoring from a penalty in the 86th minute.

But in the throes of the match, the Union lost a ball at the start. A cross from the right flank came to Acosta, who slid in for a right-footed finish, causing the ball to bounce off the grass and rise to enter from an angle.

The situation brought to mind what happened in November, when LAFC beat the Union on penalties in the MLS final. In that match, Philadelphia seemed to have secured the victory in overtime, but the Los Angeles team equalized in discounts and was crowned for the first time in its history.

The winner of this series will meet in the CONCACAF final against the Mexican club that emerges victorious from the duel between Tigres and León. On Tuesday, Tigres won 2-1 in the first leg.

The return between LAFC and Union will take place on Tuesday at BMO Stadium.

