Source title: Concealed Bar · “Walking Singer 2022” National Tour | The first stop in Hangzhou ended successfully

On October 30, 2022, presented by Xiudong, the first stop of the national tour of “Walking Singers 2022” was successfully concluded in Hangzhou. From “Walking Singer 16” to “Walking Singer 20”, the tour is almost an annual meeting between hidden bars and music fans. In order to meet the requirements of domestic epidemic prevention and control, the number of stops of the Walker 2022 tour can only be postponed. The premiere at MaoLivehouse in Hangzhou last night was also a reunion with offline music fans after two years of absence. Simple, warm and touching, with hidden bar-style humanistic feelings Dark bar, born in Guangdong, music works and live performances always exude a simple, warm and touching temperament, encouraging people to face life with a positive and optimistic attitude. In the early days, he was well-known for his works such as “Fairy Tale Town”, “Grandma’s Story” and “The Storyteller”. After 2016, he traveled to Beijing alone for his musical dream, and in the same year, he started the Walking Singer Tour. Concealed bars have been walking in the “Jianghu” for many years, and have always maintained a high-output and high-level creative frequency, and the works exude a strong humanistic feeling. From 2013 to 2020, the dark bar has released a total of seven personal original physical albums, “Friendship”, “Singing Ballads”, “One Thought”, “Small Samples”, “Liu Liao”, “Sun” and “Small Samples II”. Dark Bar’s eighth new electronic experimental style album is in production, so stay tuned. Immersive viewing: the band’s new lineup debuts, and the stage lighting is fully upgraded In order to further create a high-level music scene and enhance the live experience of music fans, the live stage lighting of the “Walking Singer 2022” tour has also been completely upgraded. Li Jiangnan’s warm musical temperament fits very well; the tour introduces a new concept of chapter + narrative, and after the whole performance, the audience is like watching an immersive musical, which makes people addicted. The “Walking Singer 2022” tour in Hangzhou is also the first appearance of the band’s new lineup. In addition to the basic lineup of the Xinjiang guitarist Pal, the dark bar has joined the percussionist Xiaomi. In the past year, the three of them have often performed together in the live broadcast room. After daily rehearsals and live broadcast cooperation, there has been a very high degree of tacit understanding between the hidden bars and the two musicians. In the future, they will travel all over China, bringing live performances to online audiences. See also The New Batman Movie Villain The Riddler Prequel Comics Coming In October - WarnerMedia - DC Entertainment The classic song list is sung in turn, and the new album song is sung live Warm and touching is the most authentic experience of the music fans and friends who have been to the tour of the Walking Singer series. At the first stop in Hangzhou, the performance repertoire naturally transitioned from intro to the nostalgic folk ballad “The House of the Earth”, and then to the classic folk songs such as “Grandma’s Story” and “Fairy Tale Town”, which also made music fans feel at home. When the classic chorus works such as “Listening to the Book”, “Walking Thousands of Miles” and “Storyman” sounded, they seemed to be playing in a row, pushing the atmosphere of the scene to a climax step by step. Because of the strict control of the music details, the eighth physical album “Moon” is still in production. Although the new album cannot be seen on tour. But what is surprising is that the dark bar sang a song “No White Injustice” from the new album for the first time at the Hangzhou Station. Its electronic sci-fi music style has also made fans have great expectations for this new album called “Moon”. Conclusion: With the successful conclusion of the Hangzhou Station, the next national tour of the “Go Singer 2022” will also enter the northeastern region of the motherland. Looking forward to the tour to bring you more shocks and surprises in the future. Upcoming City Information: Shenyang | Raw Material Library LiveHouse | November 3 (Thursday) Dalian | Hertz Space | November 4th (Friday) See also HBO's 'The Last of Us' TV Series Won't Be Aired in 2022 - DoNews Entertainment Changchun | Yinlang LIVEHOUSE | November 6th (Sunday)

On October 30, 2022, presented by Xiudong, the first stop of the national tour of “Walking Singers 2022” was successfully concluded in Hangzhou. From “Walking Singer 16” to “Walking Singer 20”, the tour is almost an annual meeting between hidden bars and music fans. In order to meet the requirements of domestic epidemic prevention and control, the number of stops of the Walker 2022 tour can only be postponed. The premiere at MaoLivehouse in Hangzhou last night was also a reunion with offline music fans after two years of absence.

Simple, warm and touching, with hidden bar-style humanistic feelings

Dark bar, born in Guangdong, music works and live performances always exude a simple, warm and touching temperament, encouraging people to face life with a positive and optimistic attitude. In the early days, he was well-known for his works such as “Fairy Tale Town”, “Grandma’s Story” and “The Storyteller”. After 2016, he traveled to Beijing alone for his musical dream, and in the same year, he started the Walking Singer Tour. Concealed bars have been walking in the “Jianghu” for many years, and have always maintained a high-output and high-level creative frequency, and the works exude a strong humanistic feeling. From 2013 to 2020, the dark bar has released a total of seven personal original physical albums, “Friendship”, “Singing Ballads”, “One Thought”, “Small Samples”, “Liu Liao”, “Sun” and “Small Samples II”. Dark Bar’s eighth new electronic experimental style album is in production, so stay tuned.

Immersive viewing: the band’s new lineup debuts, and the stage lighting is fully upgraded

In order to further create a high-level music scene and enhance the live experience of music fans, the live stage lighting of the “Walking Singer 2022” tour has also been completely upgraded. Li Jiangnan’s warm musical temperament fits very well; the tour introduces a new concept of chapter + narrative, and after the whole performance, the audience is like watching an immersive musical, which makes people addicted.

The “Walking Singer 2022” tour in Hangzhou is also the first appearance of the band’s new lineup. In addition to the basic lineup of the Xinjiang guitarist Pal, the dark bar has joined the percussionist Xiaomi. In the past year, the three of them have often performed together in the live broadcast room. After daily rehearsals and live broadcast cooperation, there has been a very high degree of tacit understanding between the hidden bars and the two musicians. In the future, they will travel all over China, bringing live performances to online audiences.

The classic song list is sung in turn, and the new album song is sung live

Warm and touching is the most authentic experience of the music fans and friends who have been to the tour of the Walking Singer series.

At the first stop in Hangzhou, the performance repertoire naturally transitioned from intro to the nostalgic folk ballad “The House of the Earth”, and then to the classic folk songs such as “Grandma’s Story” and “Fairy Tale Town”, which also made music fans feel at home. When the classic chorus works such as “Listening to the Book”, “Walking Thousands of Miles” and “Storyman” sounded, they seemed to be playing in a row, pushing the atmosphere of the scene to a climax step by step.

Because of the strict control of the music details, the eighth physical album “Moon” is still in production. Although the new album cannot be seen on tour. But what is surprising is that the dark bar sang a song “No White Injustice” from the new album for the first time at the Hangzhou Station. Its electronic sci-fi music style has also made fans have great expectations for this new album called “Moon”.

Conclusion:

With the successful conclusion of the Hangzhou Station, the next national tour of the “Go Singer 2022” will also enter the northeastern region of the motherland. Looking forward to the tour to bring you more shocks and surprises in the future.

Upcoming City Information:

Shenyang | Raw Material Library LiveHouse | November 3 (Thursday)

Dalian | Hertz Space | November 4th (Friday)

Changchun | Yinlang LIVEHOUSE | November 6th (Sunday)