Concern among economists about Milei’s plan and manner

In a document released this Sunday by 170 renowned economists, it is warned that the dollarization that Javier Milei intends is a mirage that can lead to hyperinflation.

Among those who signed the document in question are jurists of the stature of Miguel Ángel Broda, José Luis Machinea, Juan Lliach, Javier González Fraga and other professionals in the public and relevant knowledge economy who point out “in the framework of the proposals of campaign presented by the different presidential candidates proposes that Argentina close its Central Bank and adopt the US dollar as the only legal tender.

Highlighting the lack of dollars is considered by specialists as an insurmountable obstacle to carrying out the dollarization regime, in addition, the signatories estimate that the operation of the scheme is entirely inappropriate for a complex economy like Argentina’s, adding that “the scheme is based in the fantasy that the government will be forced to immediately balance its budget, something that also belies the country’s own experience in the past.

Finally, insisting that we must not allow, out of myopia and desperation, the difficult situation in which we find ourselves to lead us to take a false shortcut – such as, according to the undersigned, dollarization and the elimination of the Central Bank – as this would lead us to a new frustration.

Milei answered: “170 failed economists who have been defeated both in the classrooms and in deeds in the fight against inflation come to condemn a solution to the monetary scam” (see www.clarin.com of 9/10/23).

The above shows once again Milei’s aggressiveness in responding to any challenge that angers him or questions his ideas, which confirms the considerations of The Economist according to which, after interviewing him, he states that “he is someone who is intemperate, reckless and extravagant: little about Milei suggests that he is the savior that Argentina needs” (article that appeared in the Leaders section of the aforementioned newspaper under the title “The dangerous charm of Javier Milei”)

Hector Luis Manchini

