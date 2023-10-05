concert #1: jan böhmermann @ gasometer | January 4, 2023

Wonderfully entertaining: Jan Böhmermann was in the Gasometer with the Rundfunk Tanzorchester Ehrenfeld and gave the audience a very good evening!

you can go to “Jan Böhmermann“Stand however you want – I personally find it very entertaining. And that’s why I was really looking forward to that concert evening with Mr. Böhmermann and the broadcasting dance orchestra Ehrenfeld. So I started my concert year with Jan Böhmermann and not only did my concert year start, Jan Böhmermann’s tour also began in Vienna. As we all know, the Viennese audience isn’t euphoric anyway, so it really doesn’t matter when an artist plans a tour stop in Vienna. And my joy was twice as great because we were able to take part in the “dress rehearsal”, so to speak.

I was there at his last appearance in Vienna in 2019 and so I had a certain idea of ​​how the evening could go. When he actually scurried onto the impressive, sparkling stage and presented his all-black bomber jacket outfit, I was a bit disappointed for a moment. Where was his Klim-Bim outfit from last time? why was he so inconspicuous? But everything changed very quickly when his second song “ischglfieber” came on. The song spread pompously and unmistakably and everyone knew: Jan Böhmermann and his Austrian jokes had arrived.

Yes, you could tell that Böhmermann was still a bit unsure when singing and he was looking at the teleprompter a lot – but his fantastic musical support in the form of the Rundfunk Tanzorchester Ehrenfeld made up for it. When do you have a whole orchestra in the gasometer? even! In addition to the great music, the concert was carried by the stories surrounding it. Each song was its own little world and that was exactly what was portrayed in terms of outfits. Sometimes Böhmermann dressed up as a hip hopper, sometimes as a fine gentleman with a hat. But then his small male choir came on stage again and again, which sparkled and gave the evening even more musical quality.

But the biggest highlight and probably the biggest surprise was the guest appearance by Marco Wanda. he performed “va bene” and it was incredible how excited the crowd was about it. Of course, I was also impressed by the song “People Dance Live World” and my personal highlight was “Light on, light on” – it was sung and performed incredibly well!

In the encore section we were able to enjoy a wonderful Daft Punk medley from the orchestra and the concert finally ended with “Always again Austria”. I found the whole evening really wonderful, felt entertained and surprised the whole time – I would say there’s no better way to start a year of concerts!

