concert #11: avril lavigne @ stadthalle | April 27, 2023

“Avril Lavigne” delighted her audience not only with nostalgia but also with a unique live show in the Wiener Stadthalle – definitely worth seeing!

I was excited. so really excited. I actually didn’t think it was possible to see “Avril Lavigne” live anymore. It was all the better that it happened now. My 16-year-old past self was endlessly happy. Despite the seat, I wanted to be there early, I wanted to soak up the atmosphere and be as prepared as possible for the journey into (my) past.

The band “acted as the opening act”bad“ – but as is often the case, when there is a lot of excitement about the main attraction, it is difficult to focus on other bands, let alone get involved. Other visitors felt differently – I saw numerous people taking part in interactions well. I’m obviously not that kind of person.

some time later came “avril lavigne“ onto the stage and things got pretty fast: by the third song “What the Hell” she not only shone with her performance but also with oversized balloons that her crew threw into the audience. Then she followed up with her hit “complicated”, everyone sang along and everyone’s hearts just flew to her. She had basically won something by the fourth song! If she had ended her concert afterwards, everyone would still have been overjoyed. But luckily it continued!

The next big hit “My Happy Ending” boomed through the speakers a few numbers later and so we had the pleasure of Avril Lavigne as guitarist! In a total of two pieces she played the string instrument and the bigger surprise was that she jumped behind the drums for one song so that she could show off her drumming skills. that was very impressive and unexpected!

Just as unexpectedly, she sang the Spice Girls hit “Wannabe” together with the singer of the opening band. And not only that: people from the audience were also allowed on stage to act as background singers/dancers. Being close to fans was generally very important to her: once she even walked into the photo pit to greet fans and take photos together. By then you knew at the latest: interaction, no matter what level, was very important to her.

During her hits “Girlfriend” and “Sk8ter Boi,” Avril Lavigne even moved around the stage a little more than usual. and: there was also a little shower of confetti every now and then. With that she basically conquered my heart. I love confetti rain, you have to know.

At the end we enjoyed the songs “Head Above Water” and “I’m with You” – with the latter the audience was transformed into a sea of ​​lights, which was then showered with a very fine, white confetti shower. I probably don’t need to mention that those present almost always sang along.

And then the concert was over again and I had a really very positive impression at the end. “Avril Lavigne” pretty much ticked all of my boxes to deliver an entertaining show. The fact that all visitors probably also had their nostalgia with them made the performance unforgettable for everyone. And that’s exactly how a concert should be: unforgettable. thank you avril lavigne!

I like it:

Like Loading…

similar posts

Share this: Facebook

X

