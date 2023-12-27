concert #16: amber run @ flex cafe | May 25, 2023

surprisingly varied: “amber run” showed all their facets in the flex cafe!

I actually had no expectations that evening – I thought the performance of “Amber Run” at the Flex Cafe would be okay anyway, better than sitting at home in front of the TV. I had already seen the group at B72 in 2019 and actually couldn’t remember it (and didn’t really want to read up on it). When we arrived at the scene on time, there were already a few people present. But before the main attraction started, we were first allowed to listen to the support act “Myles Smith”.

von „myles smith“I had never heard anything before. That’s why I had no expectations from him either. When he belted out one heartbreak ballad after another all alone with his guitar, I was a bit moved. So it was worth leaving the house. But when he told me a little later that he had a viral hit on TikTok, I was very surprised. How can it be that I never notice viral hits?!

Anyway, at some point he played his very successful The Neighborhood cover version of “Sweather Weather” and it was actually a bit magical, especially when the whole audience sang along in chorus. wow! Actually, it’s no wonder the song went viral anyway. In any case, it was nice to hear his interpretation live and to have a real Tik Tok background music star in front of him!

As already mentioned, I had no expectations whatsoever.amber run“concerned. When the group finally entered the stage with their friendly faces and sang the first song “The Beautiful Victorious”, I was a bit blown away. I didn’t remember the band being so wild – they twirled their guitars around, danced around in the purple stage lights and encouraged the audience to do the same. The motivated crowd didn’t need to be told twice and the room was buzzing after just a few minutes. who would have thought?!

I was very impressed with the rest of the evening, I felt carried through the set very well because the tension was incredibly good. The wild numbers were followed by quieter numbers, and some turned into really big hymns. I was really amazed at how their indie music filled the room with sounds in all possible facets and at the same time could touch you in so many different ways.

The song “what could be as lonely as love” really stood out – but I don’t really know why. Maybe because he sounded driving? Maybe because singer Joe Koegh moved to the beat without a guitar? Maybe it was just a good live song that was just engaging.

With the last, regular song “no answer” things got really wild again – the band was really upset and almost went a little crazy. and the audience as well – really good! But the encores that followed were also really good: of course including the mega hit “I Found” and the closing anthem “Spark”. At the end I really felt like I was in a movie, riding a horse into the sunset because the happy ending I wanted happened. And that “happy ending feeling” is probably the best feeling you can leave as a band.

Share this: Facebook

X

