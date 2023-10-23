concert #2: betterov @ flex | January 29, 2023

hype alarm at the beginning of the year: German pop star Betterov was at the flex and thrilled (almost) everyone present!

When choosing my concerts, I usually only go by my personal taste. At the beginning of 2023 I wanted to experiment and check out something trendy and hyped – so at the end of January 2023 I went to the “Betterov” concert at the Flex. Everyone was celebrating it and I finally wanted to be able to have a say.

the evening began with “cut power“which, according to a music magazine from Germany, can be attributed to “indie pop”. For my taste, it was just ordinary German pop, unless you classify mumbled singing as the “indie” genre. Anyway: for me personally, their music was actually too Schlageresque – but that’s generally a problem with German-language music. In any case, she jumped around a lot in her tight top and sports pants and sang her songs. It was nice anyway, but just not for me.

at some point it came “betters“ onto the stage, and my problem with German-language music was of course not particularly helpful in building sympathy for the singer and his group. But I just wanted to ignore it and let the music affect me. I actually found the song “the people and me” quite okay because it was catchy and melodic. I also found “take me home” to be very okay – I found the volume less okay. It was just incredibly loud and I had to put tissues in my ears so I could watch the rest of the concert without damaging my hearing.

Luckily there was a short break in the middle of the set: Betterov sat down at the keyboard and performed a few songs all by himself – that was a welcome change from the loud guitars. After that it went on again as usual, deafening, with flashing lights, clapping animations and a few poses by the guitarist.

The big hit “Dussmann” was played twice, once in the first third of the set and once in the encore block. And speaking of the encore block: I was very happy when it was finally over. For my taste it was – despite the hype – a bit too monotonous, more of the same. Of course, the sound technology was also to blame for my lack of cheering: if everything is blown through the speakers in an overdriven way, it can’t sound good.

Maybe at some point in my life I’ll see “betterov” again by chance, but it won’t happen on purpose anymore. Unless my taste changes 180 degrees, which I don’t think so. In any case, I understand why people listen to and like Betterov, but I also understand if you distance yourself from it.

