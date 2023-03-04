Home Entertainment concert #36: sophie lindinger @ chelsea | 06.07.2022
Entertainment

by admin
a concert evening that was like a hug: sophie lindinger was at chelsea and gave us a lot of good feelings.

it was a somewhat stressful day for me: i was on my way from milan to vienna, arrived at the airport in the late afternoon, scurried home very quickly to freshen up and then quickly to chelsea, because i wanted this concert by sophie lindinger” don’t miss it. i’ve been a fan ever since i heard your songs for your solo project for the first time in the orf-radiokulturhaus live stream. originally the concert at the chelsea was to have taken place a week earlier but due to illness it had to be postponed. and now it was time.

still a bit battered “sophie lindinger‘ seated on a carpeted elevating platform, on the stage floor at chelsea. we, the audience, had already taken our seats – it was a seated concert and absolutely necessary for the type of music. sophie warned us that she would try to be as good as possible – but that her cold could of course sometimes throw a spanner in the works. but we were all confident.

and that’s how it started: sophie lindinger breathed softly over the slightly scratchy guitar, sitting on the floor in this living room ambience. this combination was so pleasant, so benevolent. we were just as easy to sit and enjoy, and sometimes even close our eyes. the melodies of her songs were sometimes plaintive, sometimes hopeful and sometimes neutral – sometimes you could really feel the emptiness that sophie must have had while writing the songs. and it was amazing to feel that – we were in the middle of a super-hot good mood summer and were sitting in a belt bar and could really feel the cool melancholy on our skin.

the song “salt”, for example, caused a real sea of ​​goosebumps, “i don’t wanna meet her” took us on a journey of different moods within one song and “nothing i know so well” was so depressing and beautiful at the same time. as a special highlight, sophie presented her version of harry styles “as it was” and it was probably so exciting to listen to it because of her ailing voice.

at some point the concert evening was over and i really felt deeply relaxed. i could really listen to sophie lindinger forever – her voice is so pleasant no matter what pitch it is in. with her music she offered me a home, or at least an imaginary hug. I could and can cry to their music and at the same time draw hope – and that is truly an art when you can make people have such feelings. thank you for your work, sophie.

